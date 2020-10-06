Navalny Says 'Feeling Better Each Day' in 1st Video Appearance Since Alleged Poisoning

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has given his first video interview since his alleged poisoning, saying that his health is consistently improving.

"My hands are shaking. If I drink water from a bottle, it will be quite a small attraction. But I am getting better every day, I am working with a physical therapist. Today, he started teaching me how to juggle. So after a while, you will see me juggling, riding on one wheel and pulling a rabbit out of my hat. I need to do a lot of exercises... But everything will be fine, and I will get better," Navalny told popular Russian YouTuber Yury Dud in the 2.5-hour interview.

The day before, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said that it would be ready to send a team of technical experts to Russia to participate in the investigation into the alleged poisoning of the opposition figure, as per Moscow's request.

Situation Around Russian Opposition Figure Alexei Navalny

After Navalny was at his family's request transported while still in a coma to a Berlin hospital from Omsk in Russia's Siberia, where he had initially received medical assistance, Germany claimed, citing its lab test results, that he had been poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent that made him collapse on 20 August on board a Moscow-bound plane, half an hour after it took off from Tomsk.

Earlier, President Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron during a phone talk that groundless accusations against Moscow regarding the situation with Navalny were unacceptable and that Germany had to share its case materials with Russia so that the matter could effectively be resolved.

Russian doctors found no toxic substances in Navalny's system before he was transported to Germany, adding that Berlin had provided no tangible evidence to ground its claims.

Russia insists that it has not produced any Novichok-group substances since the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) verified the destruction of the country's chemical weapons stocks in the early 1990s.

Alexei Navalny was discharged from the German hospital Charite on 23 September and is expected to soon make a full recovery, after which, he said, he is determined to return to Russia.