Register
12:20 GMT04 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Aerial photograph of Büchel Air Base

    German Politicians Split on Prospects of US Nuclear Weapons Withdrawal From Country

    © Photo : Wikipedia
    Europe
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107630/70/1076307026_0:121:1288:845_1200x675_80_0_0_0ff5a00f96a7e3d2689e943475c22a86.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202005041079190899-german-politicians-split-on-prospects-of-us-nuclear-weapons-withdrawal-from-country/

    Leading politicians from the Social Democrats, a partner in Germany's ruling coalition, have called for scrapping all US nuclear weapons in the country, but the other parties remain opposed to such a move.

    Members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) have scorned a recently renewed call by politicians from the junior partner in the coalition, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), to withdraw US nuclear arms from German territory.

    "The SPD is in total nirvana about security policy, CDU member of parliament Patrick Sensburg was quoted as saying by Handelsblatt.

    According to him, the Social Democrats forget “that US nuclear weapons are primarily for our protection” and, if the politicians persist with their calls, “our international partners will doubt Germany’s ability to fulfill its role in the future, within the transatlantic security scheme.”

    The comments by SPD politicians were deplored not only by the CDU but also by the Free Democratic Party (FDP).

    "The demand from SPD parliamentary leader Mützenich is the wrong signal at the wrong time… It is naive to believe that Germany would have the same influence on NATO's nuclear strategy if US nuclear weapons were withdrawn," DW quoted the FDP defense affairs spokeswoman Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann as saying.

    The spokeswoman added that Germany must quickly decide on a successor to the Tornado aircraft currently used by Germany's military if it was to fulfill its responsibilities as part of the alliance.

    A technician works on a German Tornado jet at the NATO air base in Incirlik, Turkey.
    © AFP 2020 / Tobias Schwarz
    A technician works on a German Tornado jet at the NATO air base in Incirlik, Turkey.

    The escalating debate around the presence of US nuclear arms in Germany was recently reignited when two senior figures in the Social Democratic Party talked of the need to scrap the American weapons.

    "Nuclear arms on German soil do not strengthen our security, quite the contrary. It is time Germany ruled out them being stationed here in future,” the SPD's parliamentary leader Rolf Muetzenich was quoted by Tagesspiegel daily.

    His view was echoed by the party's co-president Norbert Walter-Borjans.

    "My position is clear against their being stationed (in Germany), being made available and of course the use of nuclear arms," he was cited as saying by Sunday's Frankfurter Allgemeine.

    ‘Incalculable Risk’

    Mutzenich justified his call largely by referring to the revised US nuclear strategy under President Donald Trump. Reiterating that the Trump administration saw atomic weapons not solely as deterrents but as weapons of aggression, the politician warned of the "incalculable” risk of escalation.

    The remarks by the SPD's parliamentary leader followed suggestions by Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who is also Chairwoman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) to replace the ageing fleet of Tornado aircraft currently used by Germany's military with Eurofighter and US F-18 multirole combat jets as part of the NATO deterrence.

    ‘Deterrent against Russia’

    The US has stored nuclear bombs across Europe, including at the Büchel air base in Germany, since the cold war when they were seen as an alleged “deterrent against Russia”.

    The Germany government officially terms the deal with Washington a "nuclear sharing agreement."

    While the precise number of US bombs stored in Europe is unknown, estimates put them at roughly 150, with Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy all part of the sharing agreement, writes DW.

    Büchel Air Base
    © CC0 /
    Büchel Air Base

    In March 2010, Germany's parliament passed a cross-party resolution calling on the government to "emphatically" work towards removing all nuclear weapons from Germany, yet the country seems unlikely to withdraw from the deal any time soon and is, in fact, set to receive modernized bombs.

    According to Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, cited by the outlet, nuclear weapons stored at the German base are approaching the end of their life cycle and the US is seeking to upgrade them.

    Related:

    German Gov't Split Over Move to Replace Tornado Jets With US Nuclear-Capable F-18s
    Future of NATO Nuclear Agreement in Question? Germany Struggles to Replace Aging Tornado Jets
    Still on the Table: German Defence Ministry Denies Reports It Decided on ‘Tornado Jet’s Successor’
    ‘It’s a Great Weapon’: New US Multiple Launch Rocket Systems Arrive in Germany
    Tags:
    Free Democratic Party (FDP), Buchel Air Base, Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU), Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Donald Trump, Angela Merkel, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Maria Dolina, Hero of the Soviet Union, deputy squadron commander of the 125th Borisov Guards Bomber Regiment on 13 July 1944
    Women at War: Female Soldiers of the Soviet Red Army in the 1940s
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse