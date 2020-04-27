Register
02:36 GMT27 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020

    Pompeo to 'Return' US to Nuclear Deal to Put Pressure on Iran, Report Claims

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    206
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107910/39/1079103967_0:75:3006:1765_1200x675_80_0_0_d4f5fce1d1a4414f10e766f27512f301.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202004271079103997-pompeo-to-return-us-to-nuclear-deal-to-put-pressure-on-iran---report/

    US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the JCPOA nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018. After this move, US sanctions on the country were reimposed, and the Trump administration refused to lift them amid the coronavirus pandemic crisis.

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is reportedly drafting his team to come up with legal arguments as to how the United States is still a part on nuclear agreement, although Donald Trump revoked US participation in 2018, The New York Times reported on Sunday.

    According to the report, the moves could be a part of "an intricate strategy to pressure the United Nations Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Tehran" or a move that could result in even harsher sanctions for Iran.

    Trump administration officials are reportedly mulling a resolution that would prohibit other countries from exporting conventional arms to Iran after the current ban expires in October. In order for this resolution to circumvent opposition from Russia and China, Pompeo's team has allegedly come up with a plan in which the White House would claim that, legally, the US is still a part of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. 

    This could mean that, in the event that the arms embargo is not renewed, the US could enforce it from the position of a signatory, allowing the White House to restore sanctions previously imposed on Tehran before the 2015 accord was signed. 

    "We cannot allow the Islamic Republic of Iran to purchase conventional weapons in six months. President Obama should never have agreed to end the U.N. arms embargo. We are prepared to exercise all of our diplomatic options to ensure the arms embargo stays in place at the U.N. Security Council", Pompeo declared, according to The NY Times.

    Ealier in the week, Pompeo urged the UN to extend the arms embargo against Iran, criticizing Tehran over its recent space launch and calling its space programme "neither peaceful nor entirely civilian". He also suggested that "no country has ever pursued an intercontinental ballistic missiles capability except for the purpose of delivering nuclear weapons".

    On April 22, Trump announced that he said that the US Navy should "shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea", a move that prompted the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, to reciprocate with a threat of a "crushing response" that would follow hostile actions against Iranian ships.

    Iran and other countries, along with some US lawmakers, have repeatedly urged the Trump administration to lift its sanctions, as they make it extremely difficult for Tehran and neighboring countries to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Trump administration has instead insisted that the sanctions do not prevent Iran from receiving humanitarian aid or medical supplies.

    Relations between Iran and the US worsened after Trump pulled out from the 2015 Joint Cooperative Plan of Action nuclear agreement (JCPOA) in May 2018. Tensions have spiked following the targeted assassination top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani following a January 2020 Trump order. 

    Related:

    Pompeo Renews US Waiver for Iraq to Import Electricity From Iran for 30 Days – Report
    Iran ‘Watching’ US Activities but Will ‘Never’ Start Conflict, President Rouhani Says
    Mike Pompeo Urges UN to Extend Arms Embargo Against Iran Over Satellite Launch
    Tags:
    sanctions, Middle East, Iran, US, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gala vice-chair Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, arrives at the Martha Graham Dance Company opening night gala at New York City Center on April 6, 2005 in New York City.
    From Fashion Model to the First Lady of the United States: Melania Trump Turns 50
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse