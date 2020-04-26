Register
26 April 2020
    In this photo taken Monday Jan. 10, 2011 a prostitute advertises her wares behind red-lit windows in Amsterdam, Netherlands

    Christian and Labour Parties Call Upon Dutch Cabinet to Help 'Vulnerable' Sexual Workers

    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    Europe
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (30)
    Netherlands is one of several countries in the world, where prostitution is legal and regulated by the government. Despite this, many Dutch sex workers have still found themselves in difficulties following the introduction of quarantine measures.

    A number of Dutch political parties have called upon the government to provide financial assistance to sex workers who have been left without an income during the coronavirus pandemic, Dutch News reported.

    “Despite repeated requests, nothing has yet been done, even though many prostitutes do not even have money to eat”, Christian Union, Christian Democrats and the opposing Labour party (PvdA) reportedly said during a series of joint questions to the cabinet’s ministers.

    In a joint statement, the parties then demanded the Third Rutte - Dutch cabinet – to act on behalf of this “extremely vulnerable” group of sex workers, following a national ban on work that require touching in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

    “Action needed for sex workers who get into trouble because of the corona crisis”, Labour MP Attje Kuiken reiterated on Twitter. “[We have to] prevent them from seeing no other way out than going into illegality. Human traffickers and other criminals now see their chance, we must cut it off”.

    Prostitution is legal in the Netherlands, and many sex workers are registered with the Chamber of Trade (KvK) and pay taxes. However, the government, which is now practicing a so-called “intelligent lockdown” with many public places still open and shops operating, has introduced a ban on “contact work” that has seen the closure of brothels, beauty salons and some other businesses that serve customers. Many Dutch prostitutes have been left without any income, and despite being registered with KvK, have not been able to receive financial help.

    “It is really shocking how many sex workers in the Netherlands, who work legally and pay taxes, have NO access to Corona support”, Amsterdam-based support group Prostitution Information Center wrote on Twitter. “Various questions have already been asked about this in the second chamber, but there is still no action from the cabinet”.

    It is believed that the crisis has been even harder on those sex workers not registered with the authority, or not having an EU passport, who will definitely not receive financial support.

    In this Thursday, June 19, 2014 photo, a sex worker checks her smartphone as she and others wait for customers in a brothel at Dolly prostitution complex in Surabaya, Indonesia.
    © AP Photo / Dita Alangkara
    Canadian Sex Workers Who Lost Income During Pandemic Afraid to Claim Emergency Benefits
    It was reported last week that the Dutch government will allocate around €19 billion to help those national industries especially hit by the pandemic, including freelancers, but it is still not clear whether sex workers will find themselves eligible for the scheme.

    With around 37,380 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, according to data provided by the Johns Hopkins University on 26 April, Netherlands still has one of the highest infection-related mortality rates in the world, with almost 4,500 people reported dead.

    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, sex workers, brothel, prostitutes, Red Light District, Amsterdam, Netherlands
