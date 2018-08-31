Register
17:55 GMT +331 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A prostitute waits for clients behind her window in the red light district of Amsterdam on December 8, 2008.

    Strict Rules Set for Amsterdam's Red Light District Brothel Owners

    © AFP 2018 / Anoek De Groot
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Minimum-age requirement for prostitutes and mandatory interviews to spot signs of human trafficking are among freshly upheld court conditions.

    Court appeals by brothel owners in Amsterdam to relax upkeep rules they claimed to be impractical have suffered a defeat. 

    The Council of State Administrative Law division has now upheld the stricter directive when it comes to responsibilities of brothel owners, initially introduced in 2013. 

    The brothel keepers in Amsterdam's Red Light District must ensure that prostitutes should meet the minimum-age requirement of 21. The owners are also obliged to interview prostitutes in order to spot signs of human trafficking. Reports of these interviews should then be made available to municipal supervisors, among other things. 

    People walk through a narrow alley in the Red Light district in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Every weekend, the heart of the historic port city, with its strip joints, seedy bars and scantily-clad prostitutes flaunting themselves behind plate glass windows, is overrun by foreign visitors over for stag and hen nights or to smoke marijuana in one of the city's many coffee shops.
    © AP Photo / Peter Dejong
    People walk through a narrow alley in the Red Light district in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. Every weekend, the heart of the historic port city, with its strip joints, seedy bars and scantily-clad prostitutes flaunting themselves behind plate glass windows, is overrun by foreign visitors over for stag and hen nights or to smoke marijuana in one of the city's many "coffee shops."

    This way the conditions put forward by the former Amsterdam mayor Eberhard van der Laan. According to a statement by the Council of State ruling, the conditions remain intact. 

    Among rules not upheld by the court is the requirement for the owners of window-based brothels to be held responsible for violations of hygiene rules, including cleanliness of the rooms and sex toys. 

    Personal data of sex workers obtained during interviews between brothel keepers and prostitutes does not have to be shared with municipal supervisors, the ruling said. 

    US Air Marshals Face Probe for Filming Sex with Prostitute While on the Job
    © AP Photo/ Felipe Dana
    EU Rules Amsterdam Brothel Owners Must Speak Sex Workers’ Language

    The decision by the Council of State is irrevocable and leaves no room for another appeal, the Parool reported.

    'Same Language' 

    In 2015, the European Court of Justice has ruled that Dutch brothel owners must speak the languages of the sex workers their hire to ensure the prostitutes are protected from abuse, child prostitution and trafficking. 

    "The court considers it is possible to require that a brothel owner be able to communicate in the same language with the prostitutes who work there," the ECJ revealed. 

    Earlier in August 2018, the Wallen — Amsterdam's Red Light District — saw measures taken by the city council aimed at deterring anti-social behavior of tourists. In order to tackle the issues of waste and vomit  in the streets of the district, the city has imposed "cleaning breaks" for certain streets. 

    READ MORE: Amsterdam Turns Into 'Urban Jungle' at Night, Netizens Puzzled Who's to Blame

     

    Related:

    Touch But Don't Look: Tourists in Amsterdam Banned From Ogling Prostitutes
    EU Rules Amsterdam Brothel Owners Must Speak Sex Workers’ Language
    Amsterdam Turns Into 'Urban Jungle' at Night, Netizens Puzzled Who's to Blame
    Tags:
    Sex Trafficking, prostitutes, human trafficking, Amsterdam
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse