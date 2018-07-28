Amsterdam Turns Into 'Urban Jungle' at Night, Netizens Puzzled Who's to Blame

An Amsterdam official drew a picture that pretty much belies the general perception of the city's party antics and lifestyle, with illegal taxis rambling through littered streets and people defecating and peeing in public.

Arre Zuurmond, Amsterdam's official ombudsman, lamented about the poor performance of city services and unsafe environment for local party-goers and tourists in an interview with the Dutch daily Trouw, describing the nightlife in the city center as an "urban jungle."

Although in recent years the local authorities toughened the guidelines to tackle public nuisance, including massive fines and penalties, according to Zuurmond, law enforcement officials fail to enable a lawful environment.

"There is violence but no action. You can even pee on the van of a mobile (police) unit and the driver won't say anything," warning that the police "can no longer handle the situation."

Video surveillance systems document hundreds of offences, the ombudsman laments.

"One night we counted 900 offences, mainly between the hours of 2:00am and 4:00am. The atmosphere is grim, and there is an air of lawlessness," he said.

Zuurmond cited such examples of disorderly behavior and public safety violations as scooters zooming through pedestrian areas, illegal taxis, the open sale of drugs, pickpocketing, and people "peeing and pooping" on the streets.

Moreover, his Twitter account offers multiple images of streets filled with litter, which remains piled up outside people's houses for weeks.

Vanmiddag zes uur was het weg. Aannemers houden vol dat het bewoners waren. Twee Mora —meldingen, van vandaag. Ik heb het al een week gezien, er moeten handhavers, schoonmakers en anderen geweest zijn die dit eerder zagen.

Nog 2 vragen

1 gaat vervuiler betalen?

2 Is dit schoon? pic.twitter.com/q86GVhgORa — arre zuurmond (@Azuurmond) 25 июля 2018 г.

Vandaag weer langsgeweest, troep nu al meer dan een week niet opgeruimd, en groeiende. Verbouwers begane grond zeggen dat het niet van hen is.



Ik ga vandaagnog uitzoeken waarom dit zo moeilijk is om aan te pakken. pic.twitter.com/0Frj3jsX27 — arre zuurmond (@Azuurmond) 25 июля 2018 г.

Hier hoopt het vuil zich al een week op. Man aangesproken, zegt dat het bovenburen zijn? En dat dit al gemeld is. pic.twitter.com/CVHqaYaGcu — arre zuurmond (@Azuurmond) 24 июля 2018 г.

Bevindingen van avondje Zeedijk met de ombudsman: smerige straten, nauwelijks handhaving, massale openbare dronkenschap, vrouwen worden als vuil toegesproken, illegale bootritjes, enorme geluidsoverlast voor bewoners. En dit elke avond. Waarom doen we dit eigenlijk nog Amsterdam? pic.twitter.com/D8wEfP4Q9t — Don Ceder (@DonCeder) 21 июля 2018 г.

The report prompted wide-ranging reactions on Twitter, with some users blaming the disorder on the local police.

It was always a wild and funky place. The question of law & order is a matter of will on the part of the police, and their ability to maintain order without stirring up trouble. Most big European cities manage it: why not Amsterdam? — Greymagus (@greymagus) 28 июля 2018 г.

My mate got fined the other day Cos his back light on his bicycle was out. Good to see the police have their priorities in order. — Liv Efetobor (@JoshHommeIsGOD) 28 июля 2018 г.

Others contend that the shadow reason behind this is "cultural enrichment."

Another wonderful European capital becomes a no go area, thanks to cultural enrichment😱 We are so lucky😂 — carlyann (@Tagsue21) 28 июля 2018 г.

Ok the question is whether any aspect of this civil chaos can be attributed to runaway immigration where cultures clash and conflict erupts over who owns the night. Maybe it’s not just misbehaving Europeans Look closer — Robert McCreight (@mccr8r) 28 июля 2018 г.