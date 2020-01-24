Register
10:52 GMT +324 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman walks past the logo of Chinese telecom giant Huawei during the Web Summit in Lisbon on November 6, 2019

    UK Reportedly Set to Snub US Calls to Ban Huawei From Supplying 5G Equipment

    © AFP 2019 / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    160
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107804/06/1078040689.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202001241078121219-uk-reportedly-set-to-snub-us-calls-to-ban-huawei-from-supplying-5g-equipment/

    For some time now, London has been deciding on whether to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei to participate in a national fifth-generation technology rollout, following calls from Washington to ban the company amid security and intelligence sharing concerns. A final decision is expected to be made soon.

    The United Kingdom will allow Huawei to supply 5G equipment for its national superfast next-generation technology rollout despite calls by the US to ditch the company, The Guardian reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

    The Chinese tech titan, who is a leading provider of 5G technology worldwide, is believed to have offered a more affordable option for its fifth-generation equipment kit than other prominent telecom companies, sources say. It is believed that due to costs this will leave the UK with no other option but to rely on the company despite calls from its transatlantic partner that working with Huawei will threaten Britain’s security and potentially compromise intelligence sharing between the Five Eyes security alliance, which includes the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

    “The market conditions are not the same in the US and UK”, one source told The Guardian. “You could call it a market failure, but we are where we are”.

    As the final decision is soon to be made by Britain’s National Security Council (NSC) chaired by PM Boris Johnson and comprised of senior ministers, the body could still designate Huawei as a “high-risk vendor” in the UK and place it under further restrictions, even if the firm is allowed to build Britain’s 5G infrastructure. Last year, the NSC suggested that the company could be permitted to supply only “non-core” 5G equipment to the country, such as antennas, but some argue that this is not a vital distinction in next-generation technology.  

    Last week, several American officials travelled to London to try and convince the UK to backtrack on its plans to include Huawei in building Britain’s 5G infrastructure, claiming that they had some new information concerning security hazards the company poses to the UK, warnings that however were debunked by British officials as nothing not already anticipated. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is to arrive to Britain this weekend, is also expected to weigh in on the debate over the future of Huawei 5G technology prior to London’s final decision.

    Is Germany Also Prepared to Defy US Calls?

    Germany has also been pressured by Washington to exclude the Chinese telecom giant from its national 5G network, but Angela Merkel has recently argued that it was crucial to allow different suppliers in the country, including Huawei, in order to avoid being counterproductive.

    “How do I make myself secure? I think I make myself the most secure through diversification and redundancy where it is necessary; those are the technical approaches to secure myself”, the chancellor said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. “I don't think I make myself particularly secure if I completely eliminate providers in their entirety and then don't know how they develop - I am skeptical about that”.

    US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House
    © AFP 2019 / ALEX WONG
    Steve Mnuchin Says US-UK Brexit Trade Deal "Absolute Priority" Despite Rifts Over Huawei, Tech Tax
    The chancellor previously insisted that no firm should be excluded from Germany’s 5G network despite disagreements inside her governing coalition and repeated warnings by the Trump administration that Huawei poses a threat to US national security and the safety of its closest Western allies by engaging in surveillance activities on behalf of the Chinese government. Despite Huawei officials and Beijing having denied the accusations, Washington effectively banned the company and 68 of its subsidiaries from cooperating with American businesses starting in May 2019 and kept pressuring its allies to avoid working with Huawei.

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, United States, Steve Mnuchin, Boris Johnson, 5G, United Kingdom, Germany, China, Huawei
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    To Infinity and Beyond: Interstellar Lab Unveils Space-Inspired Village For Future Mars Settlement
    Thunberg Trauma
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse