British Comedian Stuns Netizens With Greta Thunberg Sex Joke on New Year’s Eve

The teenage activist from Sweden, who inspired student eco-protests around the globe, has been named the person of the year 2019 by TIME, so her name inevitably popped up in the chitchat during a two-hour special British comedy show The Last Leg on 31 December. The turn it took, however, seemed a bit out of line for some.

The Last Leg’s Rosie Jones’s “dirty” joke about 16-year-old eco-activist Greta Thunberg has prompted a mixed reaction among guests in the studio and viewers. The teen inspiration of Fridays for Future, which moved students from all over the world to take part in climate protests, was dubbed “hero of the year” by some of the show’s guests as well as a “gammon magnet” over TV stars Piers Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson’s criticising and mocking her.

Although Rosie Jones praised Thunberg’s activism and wish to save the planet, she also noted that the young Swede should enjoy the joys of her age with a comment that many considered out of line.

“Greta’s amazing and what she’s doing is brilliant. But don’t do it now. She needs to live a little, she’s only 16. She should be doing two things – drinking Lambrini and getting fingered”, Rosie Jones joked.

While some guests in the studio seemed to appreciate the joke laughing, others looked horrified.

This comment also seemed inappropriate to commenters online as some noted that Greta Thunberg is a minor.

Rosie Jones made a sexual comment about Greta Thunberg. Who is 16. A minor. — Dylan 🏳️‍🌈🌹 (@DJT01234) December 31, 2019

This world is doomed



Oh how people laughed at Rosie Jones on The Last Leg



"That Greta Thunberg should put saving the world on hold.

There's only 2 things 16 year olds should be doing.

Drinking Lambrino & getting fingered"



🌎🔥 #climatechange #GlobalWarming pic.twitter.com/mZNrZM2N08 — Nikki (@me1stVegan2nd) December 31, 2019

Massive fucking yikes on the Last Leg of the Year for some "comedian" suggesting Greta Thunberg should be getting fingered and drinking Lambrini.@Channel4, are you serious? — Skylar 🇪🇺 (@deathbyjulmust) December 31, 2019

@Channel4 the greta thunberg joke on the last leg was disgusting and you should be ashamed of yourselves for allowing that behaviour — just insults daily (@insulting_daily) December 31, 2019

​Others, on the contrary, apparently liked the joke.

Rosie Jones saying Greta Thunberg needs to enjoy life, drink Lambrini and get fingered, is definitely a highlight of 2019 for me. @TheLastLeg — David Reynolds (@david_rey9) December 31, 2019

God love Rosie Jones! https://t.co/7tLyPTwl2U — Paul Wickes (Gooner) (@wickeeeen) January 1, 2020

Rosy Jones is fuckin hilarious. Asked about Greta Thunberg on #lastleg “she’s 16, she should only be doing 2 things, drinking lambrini and getting fingered” 🤣🤣🤣 sounds like a night out at the local pub back home — Gary P 🎤🍾🏳️‍🌈 (@GaryAnthony76) December 31, 2019

​There were those who defended the comedian.

Snowflakes complaining about the last leg and some of the jokes, obviously never seen it before, only watching as channel surfing as it's New Year's Eve. If you don't like, it's post watershed adult humour, fuck off and watch Dame Edna, #thelastleg — Marc Alec (@mkalexroy641) December 31, 2019