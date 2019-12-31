Fatboy Slim Says He Almost Cried Hearing Remix of His Song Featuring Greta Thunberg's Speech at UN

Greta Thunberg’s speech at the UN climate summit drew mixed feelings with the 16 year-old being praised for her bold statements by supporters and environmentalists and criticised by officials and presidents.

British DJ and musician Fatboy Slim has confessed he “nearly burst into tears” when he played a remix of his old hit "Right Here, Right Now", featuring excerpts of Greta Thunberg’s speech at the United Nations. In an interview with the newspaper WAtoday, the artist said climate change is something that he passionately believes in.

"It was just so powerful and emotive that someone had linked a record I’d done 20 years ago to something now, and something I passionately believe in", said Fatboy Slim, also known as Norman Cook. "I like that it kind of sticks it to people who don’t believe in climate change, or find Greta Thunberg annoying, it’s quite a defiant move for me as well. If you stick around long enough things come around again, and a whole new meaning has come into Right Here, Right Now".

​Climate activist Greta Thunberg used the call action “right here, right now” in her speech at the UN climate summit this year. The 16-year-old accused world leaders of robbing her of her childhood, apparently referring to her decision to quit school and start campaigning for climate action. Addressing the audience at the summit Thunberg said:

"People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing. We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth. How dare you?"

Her passionate speech was praised by supporters, but world leaders were less enthusiastic about it. In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron criticised the young activist for her radical position, while Russian President Vladimir Putin called Thunberg a kind and sincere girl, but stressed that she does not understand the intricacies of the world.