UK Prime Minister Johnson Calls Labour's Economic Plans 'Sh*t' in Parliament - Video

The prime minister was answering a barrage of questions in the UK Parliament after a crushing defeat in a crucial vote on 3 September that opened the way for Parliament to stop him from a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.

During the Prime Minister Questions (PMQ) session, Boris Johnson switched to swearing as he derided the Labour Party’s economic plans as being "sh*t" and "bust", slightly rephrasing the statement by Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner made in 2018 regarding suggested plans to increase government spending.

"The shadow education secretary says that their economic policy is like 'shit or bust'. I say it's both. What this country needs is sensible moderate, progressive, conservative government and to take this country out of the EU on 31 October and that what we are going to deliver", Johnson said.

