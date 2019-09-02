Rebel UK MPs Seek Potential Brexit Delay to Stop No-Deal Scenario

Michel Barnier, the EU's lead Brexit negotiator, rejected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s request to scrap the Irish backstop a day earlier, increasing the likelihood for the PM to proceed with a no-deal withdrawal.

UK lawmakers who oppose Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plans want to pass a law compelling him to ask for a suspension of Britain's withdrawal from the European Union until 31 January 2020, a copy of the act posted on Twitter by lawmaker Hilary Benn said.

The draft legislation would require Johnson to ask the EU to postpone Brexit if, by 19 October the UK prime minister has not succeeded to get a new withdrawal deal agreed with the EU, or acquired the approval of parliament to leave the bloc without an exit deal.

2/8 The purpose of the Bill is to ensure that the UK does not leave the European Union on the 31 October without an agreement, unless Parliaments consents. — Hilary Benn (@hilarybennmp) September 2, 2019

"The form of the letter is set out in a schedule to the Bill. If the European Council agrees to an extension to the 31 January 2020, then the Prime Minister must immediately accept that extension", lawmaker Hilary Benn said on Twitter.

