US Vice President Pence Urges EU to Negotiate 'in Good Faith' on Brexit Ahead of Key UK Parliament Vote

The vice president's statement comes on the same day as UK lawmakers returned from a break and will hold a crucial vote that could hinder Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ability to carry out a no-deal Brexit on 31 October and force him to delay the divorce, if a new agreement isn't reached with the EU by that date.

US Vice President Mike Pence has called on all parties to the Brexit talks to negotiate a new agreement that would respect London's concerns and, at the same time, would prevent the disruption of commercial activities between the UK and the European Union.

"As the deadline for Brexit approaches, we urge Ireland and the European Union as well to negotiate in good faith with Prime Minister Johnson and work to reach an agreement that respects the United Kingdom's sovereignty and minimises disruption to commerce", Pence said.

Pence also extended his support to London in its Brexit efforts and said that the US understands the difficulties that both the UK and the EU are facing in resolving the Irish border issues. He also urged for the resulting deal to respect the Good Friday Agreement on Ireland's governance, which was reached in 1998.

Crucial Vote Ahead of Prorogation

The US vice president's remarks came ahead of a pivotal vote that is to be held on 3 September in the British Parliament. The bill in question would force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to postpone Brexit if he fails to reach a new deal with the EU, preventing him from going through with a no-deal withdrawal on the 31 October 2019 deadline.

