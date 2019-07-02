Register
13:04 GMT +302 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Nov. 20, 2018, file photo, Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, arrives for a ceremony to pardon the National Thanksgiving Turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington

    Macron’s Office Stunned Over Ivanka Trump Being Mocked for Their G20 Video

    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Europe
    Get short URL
    101

    The French Presidential palace released a sneak peek clip from the grand gathering in Osaka, Japan, showing the “first daughter’s” attempts to butt into a chat between world leaders, who seemed to disregard her completely. She was taunted mercilessly online, compared to a child trying to get adults’ attention.

    An official from President Emmanuel Macron’s office has told the European outlet Politico that the French leadership didn’t mean to embarrass POTUS’s daughter and top White House adviser Ivanka Trump, indicating they were caught off-guard by the reaction over their G20 behind-the-scenes video.

    “We didn’t anticipate the reaction, and once again, we are not responsible for the use made of the clip”, the statement said.

    Although it admitted that the post was made amid “a larger narrative in the US about Ivanka’s diplomatic role and that goes beyond us, of course”, the French officials did not mean to fuel this.

    According to the statement, the French presidential palace often releases videos of sideline moments from international gatherings. The official told the outlet that it “took place in the leaders’ lounge right before the sessions on gender equality of which Ivanka was one of the keynote speakers, so it wasn’t anything more than a moment of exchange like there were 100 more [of] with other leaders”.

    The now viral video, released by the Elysee Palace against the backdrop of debates over Ivanka Trump’s travelling to the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan with her father, featured her desperate attempt to join a chat between the UK’s outgoing premier Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and IMF head Christine Lagarde.

    While the four can be seen actively taking part in a lively discussion during a break, they seem to disregard Trump’s attempts to butt in. After May is heard saying "as soon as you charge them with that economic aspect of it, a lot of people start listening who otherwise wouldn't listen", the US presidential daughter makes a remark about "defence side of it”. Lagarde was caught flashing such a glance that it couldn’t go unnoticed online, causing genuine ridicule from the public.

    Critics tore into Donald Trump and his daughter/aide, trashing his staff policy and diplomatic efforts. One of the loudest voices was US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, noting that being somebody’s daughter “actually isn’t a career qualification”.

    “The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either”, the freshman congresswoman tweeted.

    This rant prompted debates on Ocasio-Cortez’s own background, which involved British TV star Piers Morgan and former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Morgan challenged AOC on Twitter over her being fit for the job, noting that she jumped to the US congresswoman’s chair from behind the bar.

    For her part, Sanders accused Ocasio-Cortez of destroying jobs in New York, in a nod to her pushback on the e-commerce and entertainment giant Amazon’s plans to build part of its headquarters there over claims that the company’s public input was insufficient and the deal was too secretive.

    Related:

    ‘What Are You Here Talking?’ Ivanka Trump Taunted as She Butts Into ‘Adult’ G20 Politicians’ Chat
    Donald Trump Breaks Twitter by Calling Ivanka and Pompeo 'Beauty and the Beast'
    Sarah Sanders Slams AOC Over Her Twitter Attack on Ivanka Trump at G20 Summit
    Ivanka Trump Subscribes to EXO Twitter After Meeting With K-Pop Band in Seoul
    Tags:
    Emmanuel Macron, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Christine Lagarde, Ivanka Trump, Japan, Osaka, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Group of Friends Pose for a Sefie in Cape Town
    Sexy, Sexier, the Sexiest: Top Nations 2019 Poll Finds to Be Hot
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse