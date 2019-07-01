Register
09:58 GMT +301 July 2019
    White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, listens to women speak about their experiences working with Muya, a manufacturing center of textiles and traditional crafts, Sunday April 14, 2019, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

    Piers Morgan Savages AOC's Attack on Ivanka Trump After G20 Chat Video Goes Viral

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    The young congresswoman joined the chorus of those shaming the US presidential daughter online after a new viral video brought into the spotlight her attempts to join a chat between the UK’s outgoing premier Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, and IMF head Christine Lagarde at the G20 summit.

    British TV star Piers Morgan has taken on the role of knight in shining armour for top White House aide and daughter of the US president, Ivanka Trump, mocked on social media for her trip to G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Morgan took aim at relentless US Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, who blasted the US president for taking his daughter to the grand gathering and put Ivanka Trump’s qualifications in doubt when she commented on a viral video of the latter among the world’s top officials.

    “It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either”, the New York congresswoman tweeted.

    ​Morgan challenged AOC on Twitter over her being fit for the job, noting that she jumped to the US congresswoman’s chair from behind the bar.

    ​“Could be worse... Ivanka could have been a bar-tender 18 months ago”, he noted sarcastically.

    His jab did not go unnoticed as AOC argued with Morgan saying that it would be better if Ivanka or other people in power “actually worked for a living”.

    “We’d probably have healthcare and living wages by now”, she said.

    ​AOC, furthermore, launched a Twitter offensive against those who have belittled her job experience and “insult the capacities and potential of virtually every working person in America”.

    ​In response, the British host praised Ivanka’s skills and defended her right to be part of the presidential team in Osaka, Japan.

    ​Following the heated exchange a proper Twitter storm broke loose with some backing Morgan and Ivanka Trump and others, supporting AOC. The British TV star picked some of the jabs, suggesting that Ivanka would be the first woman president of the US, even arguing that it might have been better if the US was still a British colony.

    “Ivanka has the smarts to be America’s first female president, which I suspect she will be...” Morgan said.

    ​Although Ivanka Trump and her father’s decision to take her to the G20 summit in Japan made headlines late last week, critics tore into them in particular due to a now-viral video, which was originally released by the French Presidential palace and featured her attempting to mingle at the G20 meeting and join the conversation between the UK’s outgoing premier Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, and IMF head Christine Lagarde.

    The four can be seen actively taking part in a lively discussion during a break and seem to snub her while Ivanka is trying to offer her opinions. Lagarde was caught flashing such a glance that caused ridicule from the public.

