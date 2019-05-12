Register
13:08 GMT +312 May 2019
    Airbus A330

    Boeing Troubles Push Air Italy to Buy EU-Made Airbus A330s

    Europe
    Boeing is in the midst of a crisis, with its 737 Max model suspended across the globe due to two deadly crashes in the space of around six months. Boeing’s long-haul 787 Dreamliner jets also have a spotty safety record.

    Air Italy has postponed plans to purchase Boeing 787s in favour of European-made Airbus A330s, Rossen Dimitrov, the airline's chief operating officer, told the Aviation Analyst media outlet.

    “Because of the delay in Boeing 787 Dreamliner deliveries, we have decided to expand the fleet with Airbus A330s instead. We will add more A330s this year, and next year too”, Dimitrov said.

    READ MORE: American Airlines Grounds Boeing 737 MAX Flights Through June 5

    He added that the goal is to bolster “the ongoing dynamic growth of Air Italy and to provide maximum synergy with the operational requirements of the airline […] and to support our growth plans for long-haul operations and to fit in with our existing new fleet”.

    At the same time, Dimitrov made it clear that his company is “looking forward to taking delivery of the B787s when they are available and as per our business requirements”.

    His remarks come a few weeks after Boeing's second-largest civilian client, Flydubai, announced that it is considering ditching its planned procurement of 250 737 MAXs, another new Boeing model, in favour of rival Airbus A320 Neos.

    Flydubai chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum told the The National newspaper that his company had to review such an option in light of the global grounding of the 737s over safety concerns.

    READ MORE: Trump Gives Advice on Boeing Re-Branding, Suggests Boeing 737 Max Name Change

    He spoke amid the ongoing investigations into two deadly incidents related to the passenger jet. 

    In October 2018, a Lion Air flight catastrophe in Indonesia claimed the lives of all 181 people on board, while in March of this year, 157 people died in a crash near the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

    At least 300 Boeing 737s were grounded worldwide following these crashes. A preliminary probe into the cause of the incidents reportedly discovered that the jets' anti-stall system might have been to blame.

    Like Boeing’s 737 Max planes, the 787 Dreamliner also has a spotty safety record.

    READ MORE: Boeing Pilots Reportedly Did Not Receive Key Details on 737 MAX Control System

    Lion Air's Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane
    © REUTERS/ Willy Kurniawan
    Boeing CEO: Company Making ‘Steady Progress’ Towards Certifying 737 MAX Software
    In 2013, electrical fires on two Japanese-owned Boeing 787 planes prompted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground the model for safety checks and design modifications, an incident that took place just two years after the plane was introduced.

    Boeing’s website meanwhile reports that the current backlog for the 787s is 624 aircraft out of the 1441 that have been ordered.

    The 787 Dreamliner is a family of long-range and fuel-efficient commercial airplanes which entered service in 2011 and is capable of carrying up to 242 passengers.

