American Airlines Grounds Boeing 737 MAX Flights Through June 5

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - American Airlines, a major Texas-based air carrier, on Sunday extended through June 5 the cancellation of Boeing 737 MAX flights as the jet remains grounded by US regulators.

"In an effort to provide more certainty and avoid last minute flight disruptions, American has extended cancellations through June 5," the company said.

The air carrier has 24 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in its fleet. The cancellation means 90 flights will not take off each day for a period that is more than a month longer than was expected.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded planes of this type after they were involved in two fatal crashes within five months blamed on the jet’s aggressive anti-stall system that caused them to nosedive. Boeing is fixing the software.