American Airlines Grounds Boeing 737 MAX Flights Through June 5

"In an effort to provide more certainty and avoid last minute flight disruptions, American has extended cancellations through June 5," the company said.
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded planes of this type after they were involved in two fatal crashes within five months blamed on the jet’s aggressive anti-stall system that caused them to nosedive. Boeing is fixing the software.
