Trump Gives Advice on Boeing Re-Branding, Suggests Boeing 737 Max Name Change

US President Donald Trump advised Boeing Co in the wake of the two crashes involving its 737 MAX aircraft to "rebrand" the aircraft after fixing it.
"What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name. No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?" Trump tweeted.
Recently, Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said that new anti-crash software on Boeing 737 MAX jets has successfully completed trial runs on 96 test flights.
The Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near the country's capital on 10 March claimed the lives of 157 people and triggered major investigations and led to the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX model around the world. The incident occurred after another 737 MAX crashed in Indonesia which resulted in the death of all 189 people on board.
After the incident, the US government issued an emergency order to ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 737 MAX 9 series aircraft.
