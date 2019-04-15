Trump Gives Advice on Boeing Re-Branding, Suggests Boeing 737 Max Name Change

Two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have crashed over the past 6 months — one in Indonesia in October and another in Ethiopia in March. After the 737 MAX crash in Ethiopia, aviation authorities and airlines around the world either grounded 737 MAX 8 series aircraft or closed their airspace off to them.

US President Donald Trump advised Boeing Co in the wake of the two crashes involving its 737 MAX aircraft to "rebrand" the aircraft after fixing it.

"What do I know about branding, maybe nothing (but I did become President!), but if I were Boeing, I would FIX the Boeing 737 MAX, add some additional great features, & REBRAND the plane with a new name. No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?" Trump tweeted.

Boeing Tests New 737 MAX Software Amid Probe Into Ethiopian Airlines' Crash

On 14 April, American Airlines extended through 19 August the suspension of Boeing 737 MAX flights but said US regulators were close to recertifying the jet.

Recently, Boeing Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said that new anti-crash software on Boeing 737 MAX jets has successfully completed trial runs on 96 test flights.

The Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near the country's capital on 10 March claimed the lives of 157 people and triggered major investigations and led to the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX model around the world. The incident occurred after another 737 MAX crashed in Indonesia which resulted in the death of all 189 people on board.

After the incident, the US government issued an emergency order to ground all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 737 MAX 9 series aircraft.