Register
18:44 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The guided missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) launches a Tomahawk cruise missile

    UN Warns EU to Be Most Affected by Possible INF Treaty Collapse

    © Flickr/ U.S. Department of Defense
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    GENEVA (Sputnik) - Europe would be most vulnerable to any negative consequences of the potential collapse of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, stressing the inadmissibility of a new arms race.

    "The demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, should it be allowed to happen, would make the world a more insecure and unstable place. That insecurity and instability will be keenly felt here in Europe. We simply cannot afford to return to the unrestrained nuclear competition of the darkest days of the Cold War," Guterres said.

    The UN chief also called on Russia and the United States to use the time remaining before the agreement's official termination to engage in a sincere dialogue on issues relating to the deal.

    "It is very important that this treaty is preserved," Guterres stressed.

    The United States formally suspended its obligations under the 1987 INF Treaty on February 2 and triggered the six-month withdrawal process, citing alleged Moscow's violation of the deal. The agreement bans all ground-launched missiles, conventional or nuclear, with ranges of 310 to 3,400 miles.

    READ MORE: US Exit From INF Treaty Poses Threat to Europeans — Russian Lawmaker

    Reacting to this decision, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that all of Russia's earlier proposals remained on the table. However, he instructed the country's authorities to not initiate any new talks with Washington on the matter.

    READ MORE: Putin: Russia-US INF Tensions 'No Reason to Create New Cuban Missile Crisis'

    New START Treaty

    The UN Secretary-General has also addressed the issue of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, commonly referred to as the New START treaty. It entered into force in 2011 and covers a 10-year period with the possibility of a five-year extension. It is based on several previous joint non-proliferation arrangements and limits the number of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, nuclear-armed bombers, and nuclear warheads.  The talks on extending the agreement have been delayed over mutual concerns over compliance with the deal.

    "I also call on the United States and the Russian Federation to extend the so-called 'New START' Treaty before it expires in 2021. This Treaty is the only international legal instrument limiting the size of the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals," Guterres stated.

    The UN secretary-general added that the treaty's provisions on reciprocal inspections constituted an important confidence-building measure that benefited the entire world.

    "I urge Russia and the United States to use the time provided by an extension to the treaty to consider further reductions in their strategic nuclear arsenals. I dream of the day when these bilateral arrangements become multilateral," Guterres stressed.

    Arms Control

    The UN secretary-general also stressed that the "slow demise" of the Cold War-era arms control architecture already had profound consequences and warned against a new nuclear arms race. He stated that the international community should develop new arms control measures that will take into account hypersonic weapons, nuclear challenges and the development of cyber technologies.

    "Key components of the international arms control architecture are collapsing… New weapon technologies are intensifying risks in ways we do not yet understand and cannot even imagine. We need a new vision for arms control in the complex international security environment of today… Such steps could take into account regional nuclear challenges, as well as technological developments including cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and so-called hypersonic weapons’ that could be used to launch attacks at unprecedented speed," Guterres said.

    READ MORE: US Lawmaker Urges Congress to Pass Bill Stopping Trump From Leaving INF Treaty

    Tags:
    nuclear weapons, New START Treaty, INF treaty, Cold War, European Union, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse