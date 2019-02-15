US Lawmaker Urges Congress to Pass Bill Stopping Trump From Leaving INF Treaty

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has urged Congress to pass a bill that wouldn't allow US President Donald Trump to leave the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.

Trump's decision to pull out of the 1988 treaty was "reckless," was "exacerbating a new Cold War" with Russia and could spark another arms race, Gabbard said while delivering a speech at a press conference on Friday.

I’m running for President to end our regime change wars, work to end new Cold War, & walk us back from the abyss of nuclear war. We face greater risk of nuclear catastrophe now more than ever. I’m introducing a bill to stop Trump from scrapping INF treaty & sparking new arms race — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) 15 февраля 2019 г.

At the same time, commenting on Trump's decision to leave the treaty, former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul told Sputnik that the action was "premature," adding that Russia and the US should have continued negotiating.

READ MORE: NATO to Respond if Russia Doesn't Fulfill Duties Under INF Treaty — Stoltenberg

Earlier in February, Washington said it was suspending its obligations under the treaty, with Russia responding in kind. The United States said it would leave in six months unless Russia returned to compliance with the agreement. Russia has refuted all allegations of treaty breaches.