US Exit From INF Treaty Poses Threat to Europeans – Russian Lawmaker

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Washington’s decision to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia has put the lives of all Europeans at risk, Russian lawmaker Peter Tolstoy said Thursday.

“As we talk about security on the continent I want to note that an event that affects the security of every country represented here has taken place in between our meetings. I mean the unilateral exit from the INF by the US… This decision has made the life of every citizen in every single European country more dangerous,” the lead delegate stressed.

The lawmaker said missile launchers deployed in Poland, Romania and the Baltics were a danger to Russia’s security. He estimated it would take 10 minutes for a missile to reach Russia from Romania but added that if NATO did not deploy weapons to the Russian border, Moscow would also not do so.

Tolstoy, a lower house deputy speaker, led the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna. The assembly's regular winter session will continue on Friday.

READ MORE: Japan to Host US Missiles Despite Russian Claim That They Violate the INF Treaty

The United States said it suspended its obligations under the INF starting February 2 after accusing Russia of breaching the treaty. Russia denied the claim. In an annual address to the Russian parliament on Wednesday, President Vladimir Putin said Russia was ready to respond to threats coming from the European territory.