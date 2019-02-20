Putin: Tensions in Russia-US Ties 'No Reason to Create New Caribbean Crisis'

Earlier, Russia urged the US and its allies not to meddle in the political crisis presently rocking Venezuela.

Competing interests between Russia and the United States was no cause for repeating old conflicts which previously thrust the world into crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"Yes, there are problems, [the US side] create more and more of these problems, but there are also mechanisms and tools for working together on these problems," Putin said, speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

"I hope that they will be used to prevent new crisis in the world similar to the Caribbean crisis. There is no reason for that," the Russian president stressed, using the Russian term for what is known in Western countries as the Cuban Missile Crisis.

"We have, in general, quite good contacts between our military, at the workign level; there is something to work on together; specialists are at work," Putin said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW