Cuban Missile Crisis: Secret Map Shows Soviet Units US Planned to Strike

The 55x21" map, dated October 27, 1962, shows the US Air Force targets of Soviet military facilities, including bases for MiG fighters and bombers, surface-to-air missiles, cruise missile and nuclear storage sites, as well as Komar-class missile boat moorings at locations across Cuba, from San Antonio de los Banos to Santa Clara, Camaguey, Banes, and Punta Gerardo.
Citing Defense Secretary Robert McNamara, RR Auction Company, the map's seller, says that President Kennedy "pored over this map before deciding to delay the attack." Kennedy gave the map to McNamara after the crisis passed, calling it the "victory map."
That night, Soviet Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Dobrynin met with Attorney General Robert Kennedy and agreed to a deal under which Moscow would withdraw its Cuba-based missiles in exchange for a US withdrawal of its nuclear weapons from Turkey and a promise not to invade Cuba.
On November 20, 1962, the last Soviet missiles were removed from Cuba. Several months later, Washington withdrew its Jupiter missiles from Turkey.
As of this writing, the map is going for over $27,000.
