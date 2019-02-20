Russia's Satellite Network Should be Expanded - Putin

The statement comes during the Russian President’s address to the Federal Assembly, in which Putin also underscored the necessity of increasing output of civilian products by the country's defense industry enterprises.

In his address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin specifically called for expanding the country’s satellite network, which he said is needed for "a real revolution in communications and navigation".

“It is necessary to increase the capabilities of our satellite network. Russia has unique technologies for this”, Putin pointed out.

According to him, such a task stipulates a qualitative upgrade of Russia's entire space industry.

