Register
12:32 GMT +306 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Bulava ballistic missile launched at the Kura training ground from the submarine cruiser Yury Dolgoruky in the White Sea

    Russia Still Open for Further Talks on INF, US Has Time to Save Treaty - Envoy

    Russian Defense Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10

    VIENNA (Sputnik) - Russia does not reject further talks on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and the United States still has time to reverse its withdrawal in order to save the agreement, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organisations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has told Sputnik.

    "Russia does not close the door for further negotiations, but calmly and deliberately undertakes proportionate, defence measures without threats and undue emotion… The ball is now in the court of the United States and NATO. Washington and NATO still have the time to reconsider their policy", Ulyanov said.

    According to the diplomat, the United States is seeking to eliminate the treaty.

    "If they abandon the dialogue and if the search for a negotiated solution is replaced by an ultimatum, then we must react. The approach outlined by the Russian president on 2 February is just such an adequate and dignified response to the current situation", Ulyanov added.

    The statement comes after the United States announced on 1 February that it had suspended obligations under the INF Treaty and opened the accord's six-month window to withdraw unless Russia returns to compliance within that period. 

    READ MORE: Russia to Develop Ground-Based Kalibr Missiles Amid INF Treaty Row — Minister

    The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense
    CC0
    Russia Developing Additional Missile Systems 'Not Helpful' to Save INF Treaty - Pentagon
    Russia has denied any treaty violations and presented to the United States information that the testing of the M9729 missile was within the bounds of the INF Treaty. However, Vladimir Putin stated that the country had likewise suspended its obligations under the 1987 treaty. 

    Russian officials have noted that Washington's decision was based on the fact that other countries like China have grown their intermediate-range nuclear capabilities, but are not bound by the INF Treaty.

    The INF Treaty, signed by the United States and the Soviet Union in 1987, bans all ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 310 and 3,400 miles.

    Related:

    SOTU Address: Trump Talks INF Treaty, Border, 'State-of-the-Art' Missile Defence
    France Simulates Nuclear Strike Amid Russian-US INF Tensions - Report
    Ex-Reagan Adm. Official Outlines Three Reasons Why Trump Tore INF Treaty Apart
    Russia to Develop Ground-Based Kalibr Missiles Amid INF Treaty Row - Minister
    Tags:
    ballistic missile, INF treaty, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mosfilm Film Studio Celebrates Its 95th Anniversary
    Happy 95th Anniversary: A Look at a Legendary Soviet Film Studio
    Nuclear Conditions
    Nuclear Conditions
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse