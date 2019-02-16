Pence: US Can't Stand by While NATO Buys Arms From Eastern States

The United States this month suspended its participation in the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) citing Russia’s noncompliance, a claim denied by Moscow, maintaining the tense situation in bilateral relations between the countries.

The United States can't stand by while NATO allies buy weapons from the east, US Vice President Mike Pence has said in a statement.

The statement comes after NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg a day earlier ruled out putting more nuclear weapons in Europe even as the INF Treaty seems to be on its last legs.

In turn, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to quit NATO if Washington's allies do not increase military spending.

US Sanctions on Iran

The vice president went on to say that Iran is the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world. He further mentioned that the time has come for European countries to stop undermining the US sanctions on Iran.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW