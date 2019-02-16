Register
05:05 GMT +316 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    RT correspondent Dan Cohen questions US Special Envoy to Venezuela Elliott Abrams outside the OAS building about his role in the Iran-Contra Affair

    US Envoy Elliot Abrams Threatens Reporter For Asking About Iran-Contra (VIDEO)

    © Twitter screenshot; Dan Cohen
    US
    Get short URL
    0 40

    On Thursday, RT correspondent Dan Cohen was apparently threatened by US Special Envoy to Venezuela Elliott Abrams when the latter was questioned on a Washington, DC, sidewalk about his past role in facilitating regime change operations in Central America.

    On the sidewalk outside the Organization of American States (OAS) building in Washington, DC, on Thursday, Cohen approached Abrams about his past. Abrams has been appointed by US President Donald Trump to aid the attempted coup d'etat in Venezuela, where Washington has endorsed and pledged support to Juan Guaido, the self-appointed interim president of Venezuela.

    "What do you say to people who are skeptical about you because of your history of using humanitarian aid to send weapons to Contras in Central America?" Cohen asked Abrams as he walked out of the building. "Do you have any comment about that?"

    ​Guaido made the declaration on January 23, and roughly one quarter of the world's nations have rallied to his cause, declaring the administration of President Nicolas Maduro to be illegitimate and undemocratic. However, three quarters of the globe's nations have maintained normal relations with Maduro's government.

    Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., joins House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California and newly-elected members at a news conference to discuss their priorities when they assume the majority in the 116th Congress in January, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018
    © AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
    Twitterstorm as Rep. Ilhan Omar Asks US Venezuela Envoy if He'd Support Genocide

    Cohen challenged Abrams on the role he played in the Iran-Contra affair in the 1980s, which involved selling weapons to Iran and using the money to arm and support anti-communist guerrilla groups in Central America.

    Congress banned this practice, but it continued for years underneath lawmakers' noses until it was brought to light by a plane crash in Nicaragua in 1986. The wreck revealed US involvement in the arms shipment on board bound for the Contras, right-wing guerrilla organizations at war with the leftist Sandinista government in Managua.

    The same program also funded the military dictatorship of Carlos Humberto Romero in El Salvador that had been struggling against the socialist FMLN militant group ever since the military seized power in fraudulent elections in 1977. In 1981, the Salvadoran military massacred the indigenous village of El Mozote, killing over 900 people. Abrams, the point man for Washington in the conflict, dismissed the reports of the butchery as "an incident that is at least being significantly misused, at the very best, by the guerrillas," The Atlantic noted.

    File photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference in Washington
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    Anti-Semitism? WSJ Article Makes Same AIPAC Claims as Omar, to No Outrage

    US President Ronald Reagan, as well as top Defense Department officials, maintained their ignorance of the Iran-Contra affair, which was carried out by members of the National Security Council, including National Security Advisers Robert McFarlane and John Poindexter. Abrams, then Assistant Secretary of State, was also implicated, eventually being convicted of withholding evidence from Congress. However, through a plea bargain, he was given two years of probation and later pardoned by President George H.W. Bush in 1992.

    Cohen continued his line of inquiry as Abrams attempted to ignore him.

    "Mr. Abrams, the people want to know, the people want to know why you see yourself as qualified for this. You lied to Congress; you were convicted of crimes. Mr. Abrams, the people want to know: why did you lie to Congress? You were pardoned by President Bush. Will you apologize to the American people for lying?"

    "You know, you're gonna need to leave us alone or we will actually have to have you — " Abrams then said, stopping short and gesturing at Cohen in a "well, you know" sort of fashion. "Stop pestering us."

    "Wait, what are you going to do? You're going to have what done?" Cohen asked as Abrams walked away.

    Cohen's questions mirror those asked by Minnesota Democratic. Rep. Ilhan Omar the previous day, when she grilled Abrams on his part in the El Mozote massacre during congressional testimony.

    C-130 military transport plane.
    © Flickr/ US Air Force
    US Military Aircraft to Start Delivering 250 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Venezuela - Media Citing Leaked Mail

    "In 1991, you pleaded guilty to two counts of withholding information from Congress regarding your involvement in the Iran-Contra affair, for which you were later pardoned by President George H.W. Bush," Omar said. "I fail to understand why members of this committee, or the American people, should find any testimony that you give today to be truthful."

    Abrams later defended his 1982 remarks in which he called US foreign policy in Central America "a fabulous achievement."

    However, Omar pressed him further, asking whether "a genocide will take place [in Venezuela] and you will look the other way because American interests were being upheld."

    The special envoy would only say that he "supports the Venezuelan people's effort to restore democracy," and elaborated, "When we say all options are on the table, that is because all options are on the table," adding that military force "is not the preferred route and not the route we're going down."

    Related:

    Twitterstorm as Rep. Ilhan Omar Asks US Venezuela Envoy if He'd Support Genocide
    Fox Accuses CNN of Using Ilhan Omar Controversy to Attack Trump
    Haley, Chelsea Clinton Fume at Rep. Ilhan Omar's Remarks on Israeli Lobby in US
    Tags:
    war crimes, alleged threats, reporter, questions, El Mozote massacre, affair, Iran-Contra, RT, Organization of American States (OAS), Elliott Abrams, Dan Cohen, Washington, DC

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clermont Twins present creations from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection During the New York Fashion Week in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 15 February
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse