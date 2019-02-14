Register
02:49 GMT +314 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Elliot Abrams, the US special envoy to Venezuela, speaks with Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Oman during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing

    US Congresswoman Confronts Trump's Venezuela Envoy Over Human Rights Abuses

    © Screenshot/People4Bernie
    US
    Get short URL
    5110

    Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar pulled the receipts on Elliot Abrams, the US special envoy to Venezuela, this week, pointing out his past crimes in his involvement in the Iran-Contra affair during the Reagan administration.

    Speaking at a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Wednesday, Omar began by pointing out that Abrams had pleaded guilty in 1991 to two counts of withholding information from Congress over the Iran-Contra affair, a plot developed in the 1980s by the Reagan administration to fund right-wing militias in Nicaragua. Abrams was the assistant secretary of state during the Reagan years, and proved to be a key figure in the scandal.

    "I fail to understand why members of this committee or the American people should find any testimony you give today to be truthful," Omar told him.

    Consider the bombs officially dropped.

    ​The Minnesota lawmaker later brought up remarks made by Abrams in February 1982, when he told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that the US policy in El Salvador was "a fabulous achievement."

    It should be noted that Abrams made those comments despite the 1981 massacre of civilians — many women and young children — living in the village of El Mozote, which was carried out by Salvadoran soldiers who were trained by US military personnel during the country's civil war.

    Nicolas Maduro
    © Sputnik / Sergei Guneev
    Venezuela to Increase Oil, Gold Production in 2019 Amid Domestic Crisis - Maduro

    "Do you think that massacre was a fabulous achievement that happened under our watch?" Omar asked Abrams, who replied by suggesting that her question was "ridiculous."

    "I am not going to respond to that kind of personal attack, which is not a question," he added.

    "Yes or no," continued Omar. "Would you support an armed faction within Venezuela that engages in war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide if you believed they were serving US interests as you did in El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua?"

    Abrams did not respond, instead indicating that he doesn't believe that "this entire line of questioning is meant to be real questions." He also noted that when it comes to Venezuela, the Trump administration's interest is to "support the Venezuelan people's effort to restore democracy to their country."

    Not interested in letting Abrams off the hook just yet, Omar used the remainder of her time by inquiring if the "interest of the United States includes protecting human rights and protecting humans against genocide."

    To that end, Abrams replied with, "that is always the position of the United States."

    May 9, 2015. Russian President Vladimir Putin, 2nd left, at the flower-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow's Alexander Garden. Left: President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping. 2nd right: President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro
    © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
    Majority of the World Supports Venezuela's Legitimate Government – Military Top Brass

    Abrams was named the special envoy to Venezuela in January, shortly after the Trump administration announced that it recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president. Elected Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, however, continues to function as the country's president and his government remains in place, despite sanctions, calls from the US and some of its allies to step aside, and threats regarding what will happen if he does not.

    Omar is one of the few members of the US Congress to publicly oppose US intervention in Venezuela. 

    Related:

    Venezuela to Increase Oil, Gold Production in 2019 Amid Domestic Crisis - Maduro
    US Congress Would Not Support Military Intervention in Venezuela - Official
    Are They Like Nuland's Cookies? Twitter Slams Bolton Over Biscuits for Venezuela
    Yemen Nails US' Venezuela Lies
    Pro-Venezuela Rally in Rome: Activist Says Aid From the US is NOT Humanitarian
    Tags:
    Ilhan Omar, Elliott Abrams, Venezuela, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Most Unusual Abandoned Places in Different Countries
    Forsaken by Mankind: Most Unusual Abandoned Places Across the World
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Below the Belt Blackmail
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse