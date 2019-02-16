Register
01:56 GMT +316 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks after a NATO-Russia Council at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 20, 2016.

    NATO Chief Rules Out Moving New Nuclear Arms to Europe

    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 44

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday ruled out pulling more nuclear weapons to Europe even as the INF nuclear control treaty seems to be on its last legs.

    "We want Russia to return to compliance but we are preparing for a world without the INF treaty and a world with more Russian missiles in Europe. NATO has already started this work and I will not predict the outcome but what I can say is that […] NATO has no intention of deploying new land-based nuclear weapons in Europe", he said at the Munich Security Conference.

    Similarly, NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller said Wednesday that the Alliance is not planning to deploy new ground-based nuclear weapons in Europe even after the INF Treaty becomes invalid.

    READ MORE: US Lawmaker Urges Congress to Pass Bill Stopping Trump From Leaving INF Treaty

    The United States suspended this month its participation in the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) citing Russia’s alleged noncompliance, a claim denied by Moscow. In particular, Washington has claimed that the range of Russia's 9M729 missile allegedly violates the treaty's limits, but Moscow has denied the allegations, calling them unsubstantiated. Russia, in turn, has said that US defense systems in Europe were equipped with launchers capable of firing cruise missiles at ranges prohibited under the INF Treaty.

    The US anti-missile station Aegis Ashore Romania is pictured at the military base in Deveselu, Romania
    © AFP 2018 / DANIEL MIHAILESCU
    NATO Has No Plans to Deploy New Ground-Based Systems With Nukes in Europe - Stoltenberg's Deputy
    On 2 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow also suspended its obligations under the treaty in response to the US move.

    European leaders have called on Moscow and Washington to preserve the Cold-War era treaty, which banned all ground-launched missiles with ranges of 310 to 3,400 miles. Moreover, former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who signed the INF Treaty, has also repeatedly called on the US to engage in dialogue with Russia for the sake of preventing destabilization of the global security situation.

    However, US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said Thursday that NATO is united in supporting the United States' withdrawal from the treaty.

    READ MORE: INF Treaty Collapse: Enough Is Enough!

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said last week that Moscow has done everything possible to preserve the treaty, adding that Russia would take sufficient measures to guarantee its security following the US withdrawal from the INF. However, Russia is open for dialogue if the United States changes its stance, Ryabkov said.

    A Kongsberg Naval Strike Missile (NSM) is launched from the U.S. Navy littoral combat ship USS Coronado (File)
    CC0
    INF Treaty's Collapse May Trigger New Arms Race, German Minister Warns
    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow had offered unprecedented transparency measures to US partners, which go far beyond Russia's obligations under the INF treaty, stressing that Russia had tried to do everything to save the treaty considering its importance to maintaining strategic stability in Europe and globally.

    Meanwhile, US Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard introduced Friday a new bill to prevent the Trump administration from withdrawing the United States from INF Treaty.

    READ MORE: China, Not Russia Real Reason Behind US Exit From INF Treaty – Indian Analyst

    "The act would ensure that our country remains complaint with the INF Treaty", Gabbard said. "This is one step that Congress can and must take now… I urge Congress to take quick action". Gabbard also stressed that action must be taken to end what she termed as a new Cold War and to walk back from the abyss of nuclear war.

    Related:

    NATO Studying Possibility of Increasing Its Presence in Black Sea - Stoltenberg
    NATO to Respond if Russia Doesn't Fulfill Duties Under INF Treaty - Stoltenberg
    NATO Preparing Measures if INF Treaty Terminated - Stoltenberg
    Stoltenberg Claims NATO's Stealth Fighter Jets May Degrade Russia's Air Defences
    No Conditions Reached for NATO Pullout From Afghanistan - Stoltenberg
    Tags:
    deployment, arms race, nuclear, INF treaty, NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, EU, United States, Russia

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Clermont Twins present creations from The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 Collection During the New York Fashion Week in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 15 February
    Executive Expenditures
    Executive Expenditures
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse