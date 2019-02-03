Register
18:12 GMT +303 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Navy (USN) Ticonderoga Class Cruiser USS VINCENNES (CG 49) launching a Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) Medium Range (MR) from its deck. File photo

    German MPs Want Russia to Move 9M729 to 'Other Side of the Urals' to Save INF

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 04

    Moscow has repeatedly rejected Washington's accusations that Russia's 9M729 missiles violate the terms of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. Earlier this week, the US announced the beginning of its withdrawal from the agreement.

    Russia may preserve the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty if it moves its new 9M729 missiles to the east of the mountain range that divides Europe from Asia, the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine reports.

    The newspaper cited Christian Democratic Union (CDU) member Roderich Kiesewetter and Rolf Mutzenich from the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) as saying that the 9M729 missiles should be deployed to "the other side of the Ural Mountains so that they cannot reach Europe".

    READ MORE: From 'Bad News' to 'Full Support': How World Powers Reacted to INF's Collapse

    According to them, the implementation of such a plan would help the sides "build trust" and allow the US to resume a dialogue with Moscow.

    Both politicians argued that "for its part, Washington could allow Moscow to inspect US interceptor missiles in Romania".

    At the same time, they noted that the possible redeployment of Russian missiles should be carried out in a verifiable way in order to exclude the possibility of their sudden transportation closer to EU borders.

    READ MORE: INF Treaty is More Important Than US-Russia Bilateral Relations' – Scholar

    On 2 January 2019, the US State Department announced that Washington has suspended its obligations under the INF Treaty, adding that the withdrawal process will be complete within six months.

    Building of Russian Ministry of Defence at Frunzenskaya Embankment. Moscow, Russia.
    CC0
    US Was Preparing to Produce Missiles Banned Under INF Over Past 2 Years - MoD
    Russia responded in kind, with President Vladimir Putin declaring that Moscow is "suspending participation in the [INF] Treaty as well" and that like Washington, it will be are engaged in research and development.

    Earlier, German Chancellor Angela Merkel made it plain that she would continue talks to preserve the landmark treaty, while German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted that without the INF Treaty, the world will become less safe.

    The US has repeatedly claimed that Russia is violating the treaty by testing 9M729 (NATO reporting name SSC-8) missiles at ranges banned by the agreement. Russia has refuted the accusations, insisting that the missile's maximum range of 480km is in line with the INF Treaty requirements.

    Related:

    Ex-US Defense Official: Future of Global Arms Control Bleak Without INF Treaty
    US ‘Will Feel Free to Pursue Development of INF-Violating Missiles’ - Watchdog
    US Senator Urges Congress to Pass Bill Preventing Arms Race After INF Pullout
    Post-INF US Missiles May Be Deployed Against China - Russian Ex-Gen Staff Head
    Tags:
    trust, area, deployment, missiles, INF Treaty, Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), CDC International Capital, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Figure Skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva Participates in Finals at Grand Prix Among Figure Skaters in Vancouver
    Ice Melts: Compilation of Outrageously Hot Outfits Worn by Figure Skaters
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse