US-Polish Conference on Middle East Aims to Divide Europeans - Tehran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The planned Middle East conference jointly organized by the United States and Poland in Warsaw will create division among Europeans, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Monday.

"The Warsaw Summit is an American move with clear goals. It is not necessarily about Iran, but pursues specific goals… I think one of the major goals of this conference is to create division among European countries," Qassemi said, as quoted by Tasnim News Agency.

The spokesman added that while the European countries are deciding on whether or not to take part in this conference, Iran is carefully monitoring their attitude toward the conference.

Earlier in January, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States would convene an international summit in Poland on February 13-14 to discuss the Middle East and Iran's role in the region. Iran strongly opposed the conference.