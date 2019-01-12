Netanyahu Gets Invitation to US Sponsored Summit on Mideast in Warsaw - Reports

According to Israel's Channel 10, leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and a number of other countries have also received invitations to the summit.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the summit on the Middle East as a "desperate anti-Iran circus."
The United States has repeatedly expressed concerns over an alleged Iran threat. On Thursday, Pompeo revealed Washington's plans to continue toughening sanctions against Iran until the country changed its policies that "threaten the United States and the international community."
