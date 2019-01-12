Netanyahu Gets Invitation to US Sponsored Summit on Mideast in Warsaw - Reports

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has received an official invitation to the international summit on the Middle East organized by the United States and set to be held in Warsaw in February.

According to Israel's Channel 10, leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and a number of other countries have also received invitations to the summit.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States would convene on February 13-14 in Poland an international summit to discuss the Middle East and ways to prevent Iran's "destabilizing influence" in the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the summit on the Middle East as a "desperate anti-Iran circus."

The United States has repeatedly expressed concerns over an alleged Iran threat. On Thursday, Pompeo revealed Washington's plans to continue toughening sanctions against Iran until the country changed its policies that "threaten the United States and the international community."