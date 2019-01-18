Register
19:24 GMT +318 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini attends a press conference, as the shadow of Poland's Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski is seen in the background, after a meeting with foreign ministers of Central and South-Eastern European countries, in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.

    US-Sponsored 'Anti-Iran' Summit May Flop as EU Leaders Hint They May Not Attend

    © AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
    World
    Get short URL
    110

    Tehran has condemned the planned meeting, scheduled to take place in Warsaw in mid-February, as a "hostile move."

    EU Foreign Affairs chief Federica Mogherini plans to skip the upcoming February 13-14 US-initiated Middle East Summit in Poland, a senior EU official has indicated, saying Mogherini has a prior engagement and "does not like to de-commit from promises made."

    Other European foreign ministers have hinted that they will skip the summit, with one EU official telling the Wall Street Journal that there was "a lot of uncertainty about participation of many other EU member states at ministerial level."

    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
    © AP Photo /
    North Korean, Iranian Missiles Remain a Significant Concern for US - Pentagon
    France has indicated that it will not be sending its top diplomat, with the UK and Germany mulling who will represent them, and Luxembourg noting that it will miss the event due to a prior engagement.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the summit during his Mideast tour last week, and boasted that the meeting would "bring together dozens of countries from all around the world."

    Participants will "focus on Middle East stability and peace and freedom and security here in this region, and that includes an important element of making sure that Iran is not a destabilizing influence," he said, speaking to Fox News.

    Iran, which summoned the Polish charge d'affaires in Tehran to protest the summit, won't be attending. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called the event a "desperate anti-Iran circus" and said that the Polish government's actions were shameful, given that the country saved tens of thousands of Poles during the Second World War.

    A giant inflatable US President Donald Trump tank sits outside an art exhibition in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018
    © AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
    White House Requested Set of Options to Hit Iran – Reports
    Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said he hoped Poland could provide the US and the EU with a platform to enable them to move to a closer position on Iran.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as leaders from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and other regional powers, have been invited to attend.

    US President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the landmark 2015 treaty also known as the Iran nuclear deal, in May 2018. The deal's other signatories, including Iran, Russia, China, the EU, Germany, France and the UK scrambled to save the deal after the US withdrawal amid the reinstatement of tough US sanctions. In recent months, Washington has also engaged with its Middle Eastern partners to work on creating the so-called Middle East Strategic Alliance, also known as 'Arab NATO'. Iran has decried the project as an anti-Iranian alliance.

    Related:

    US Missile Defense Systems in Europe Needed to Counter Iran Threat - US Official
    Iran's Satellite Fails to Reach Orbit, Crashes Into Indian Ocean - Reports
    Netanyahu Reportedly Asked for Trump's Support Ahead of Iran Nuke Archive Op
    Iran Vows New Satellite Launch Despite US, French Opposition
    Iran to Keep All Its Forces and Weapons in Syria - Revolutionary Guards Chief
    Military Staffer Arrested in Germany on Suspicion of Spying for Iran
    Iran's Missiles Used in Satellite Launches Threaten Europe, Middle East - Pompeo
    Tags:
    diplomatic gesture, attendance, summit, European Union, Federica Mogherini, Iran, Europe, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants in the 18th Annual No Pants Subway Ride travel in the subway on January 13, 2019 in New York
    This Week in Pictures: 12 - 18 January
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse