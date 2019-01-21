Register
19:38 GMT +321 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, January 21, 2019.

    No 'No Deal' Vow, No 2 Brexit Ref, No Fee for EU Citizens: No Massive May Change

    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Theresa May attempted to buy more time to go around the bloc one more time and see if she can get more concessions on all sides of the Brexit deal debate.

    The government approach to settling a Brexit deal has changed, Theresa May announced, as she addressed the House of Commons on 21 January 2019, after a week of defeat in the Parliament and subsequent set of meetings with both British and European officials in attempt to propel Brexit talks.

    READ MORE: UK PM May Gives Statement on Alternative Brexit Plan

    No Deal & Second Referendum

    The Prime Minister said that the only two ways to avoid a no-deal Brexit is striking an agreement with the EU bloc or revoke Article 50, which would mean Britain remains part of the union. Extending Article 50 would not secure avoidance of a no-deal exit, May added.

    Overall, in her speech May didn't commit to promises of a no-deal on Monday.

    She added that the option of a 2nd referendum won't be supported by the majority of the House of Commons lawmakers. Accepting a second referendum will damage the union and social cohesion, May argued.

    READ MORE: UK Cabinet Starts Talks on 2nd Brexit Referendum — Liberal Democrats Party

    Irish Backstop

    On the highly contested matter of the Irish backstop, Theresa May said that she will hold further discussions with Northern Ireland's DUP and others negotiators about their concerns.

    Many across the House see the Irish backstop — which envisages that all of the UK would remain in a temporary customs union with the EU until a permanent trade deal can be clinched — as a red line, which if kept as part of the deal, will inevitably lead to rejections by lawmakers.

    May said she will take the conclusions of Irish backstop discussions back to the EU. 

    Rights of EU Citizens

    May discussed the rights of the EU citizens in the UK after Brexit and confirmed that the government will waive the application fee (£65) so there is no financial barrier for EU nationals who wish to stay in the country.

    Those who have and will pay the fee during the pilot phase of the application process will have their expense reimbursed, the PM added.

    House Reaction 

    The leader of the opposition, Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, responded to May's statement, saying the PM is in denial and must change her red lines in order to pedal the negotiations forward.

    Before they had the opportunity to speak during the House session, a number of MPs took to social media to respond to the PM's statement.

    MPs are due to vote on a Brexit proposal presented by the government on 29 January.

    READ MORE: Parl't Has No Right to Hijack Brexit Process — British Trade Minister Fox

    Related:

    UK PM May Gives Statement on Alternative Brexit Plan
    May's 'Plan B' on Brexit Deal May Include Ditching Irish Backstop – Reports
    Parl't Has No Right to Hijack Brexit Process - British Trade Minister Fox
    Tags:
    Brexit, UK Parlaiment, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    'Lingerie Rocks': Spectacular Musical Fashion Show Hits Paris
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse