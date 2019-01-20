Parl't Has No Right to Hijack Brexit Process - British Trade Minister Fox

Earlier in January, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said he discussed further steps on Brexit with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who is expected to present an alternative Brexit plan to parliament next week.

British Trade Minister Liam Fox said on Sunday that the UK parliament had no right to hijack the Brexit process.

According to the trade minister, the UK will experience a "political tsunami" if the government fails to pull the UK out of the EU, as the decision was taken by voters in the 2016 referendum.

"Failure to deliver Brexit would produce a yawning gap between Parliament and the people, a schism in our political system with unknowable consequences," Liam Fox wrote in the Sunday Telegraph.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May now has just 10 weeks left to try and work out a new plan of action before the country is set to exit the European Union on March 29.

