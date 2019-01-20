UK PM May Seeks Bilateral Treaty on Border With Ireland Amid Brexit - Report

Prime Minister Theresa May said earlier in an open letter to EU leaders that no UK leader would use the Irish border issue as "crude leverage in a trade negotiation".

The United Kingdom and the European Union have both been striving to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The drive to resolve this issue stems from the need to uphold the solution to a decades-long conflict in Northern Ireland.

A worst case Brexit scenario could reportedly lead to security and customs checks on this border, disrupting the flow of people and cargo. In addition to potentially stoking tensions in a region, the interruptions would be hard on businesses, slowing down or breaking established supply chains.

