Register
01:37 GMT +318 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Westminster, London

    UK Cabinet Starts Talks on 2nd Brexit Referendum - Liberal Democrats Party

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 02

    LONDON (Sputnik) – The UK government has engaged in discussions on the second Brexit referendum with various groups across the parliament, however, the timeline for the possible second vote on Britain's withdrawal from the EU, presented by the cabinet, is "completely wrong", the leader of the UK opposition Liberal Democrats party, Vince Cable said.

    "One of the useful outcomes from the first round of the discussions with the government was around the practicalities of a People’s Vote. These discussions brought to the surface the complete misunderstanding in government circles about the time line to bring it about," Liberal Democrats leader Cable said as quoted by The Guardian newspaper.

    READ MORE: Some UK Ministers May Quit If Made to Vote Down Par't Brexit Control — Lawmaker

    Ex-Attorney General Dominic Grieve, who is a member of the Conservative Party, was also among the politicians who expressed their disagreement with the cabinet’s second referendum time line.

    "If parliament wishes to have a referendum and the government is prepared to facilitate it, it could be carried out swiftly and within a limited time extension of Article 50 … It is extraordinary for the Government to make these claims when their Brexit deal — which has been comprehensively rejected by Parliament — offers no certainty over our future relationship with Europe and would simply result in years of back-and-forth, arguments and negotiations … It is neither helpful nor right to have misleading information of this kind put out", Grieve said as quoted by the Express.

    A poster featuring a Brexit vote ballot
    © AFP 2018 / John Macdougall
    Spanish Foreign Minister: Pushing Back Brexit Date Only Way to Break Deadlock
    Prime Minister Theresa May began talks with parliamentarians on the next step to resolve the Brexit impasse after lawmakers rejected her withdrawal deal with the European Union, opening the way for the no-deal Brexit. On Wednesday, May survived no confidence vote in the government and called on lawmakers to find a way forward for Brexit. The Labour Party, led by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, however, refused to participate in discussions, drawing May’s criticism.

    As the Brexit date under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which will be 29 March, is looming, May has pledged to present her proposals for the next steps to deal with the Brexit deadlock to parliamentarians on Monday. The proposals then need to be discussed and amended by lawmakers.

    The media reported Thursday, citing a UK Cabinet Office paper, that the government believed it would take over a year to organize the second Brexit referendum.

    READ MORE: Airbus May Step up Preparations for No-Deal Brexit After Defeat of May's Deal

    However, the leader of the UK opposition Liberal Democrats party rejected these claims.

    "It would be perfectly possible to organize a People’s Vote to take place as early as May without trampling on constitutional and practical requirements", Cable suggested.

    Related:

    Some UK Ministers May Quit If Made to Vote Down Par't Brexit Control - Lawmaker
    Spanish Foreign Minister: Pushing Back Brexit Date Only Way to Break Deadlock
    Theresa May on the Brink Following Devastating Brexit Defeat
    2nd Referendum Can't Be Re-Run of 2016 Vote - Corbyn Amid Brexit Chaos
    'Chaotic' Brexit May Hinder German Economic Growth - Federation of Industries
    Tags:
    second referendum, talks, Brexit, Vince Cable, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Symphony of Destruction: The Power of Bridge and Building Demolition
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse