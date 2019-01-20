It's Inevitable That Article 50 Will Be Extended - UK Brexit Spokesman Starmer

Earlier this week, Chancellor Hammond said during a meeting with business leaders that the government could extend Article 50 following cross-party talks on UK prime minister Theresa May's rejected Brexit deal.

UK Shadow Secretary of State for Brexit Keir Starmer said Sunday, he was open to extending the Article 50 if the move would mean that the UK didn't leave the EU without a deal.

© Sputnik / Alexei Vitvitsky UK PM May Seeks Bilateral Treaty on Border With Ireland Amid Brexit - Report

The Brexit deal was indeed trashed by the UK parliament on Wednesday where it was rejected by a 230-vote margin. Following the devastating defeat, May confirmed that she intended to present her "Plan B" on January 21, in line with the Grieve amendment.

The much-anticipated Brexit deal was supposed to have been voted on by the parliament in December 2018, but the crucial procedure was postponed by Prime Minister Theresa May amid high risks that the long-sought agreement would not stand as it is highly unpopular with many UK politicians.