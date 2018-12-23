Register
10:57 GMT +323 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo provided by Moroccan news channel 2M and taken on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, a forensic team is seen at the area where the bodies of two Scandinavian women tourists were found dead, near Imlil in the High Atlas mountains, Morocco

    Norwegian Girl, Butchered in Morocco, Shared a Pro-Muslim Clip – Reports

    © AFP 2018 / 2M
    Europe
    Get short URL
    412

    The bodies of two backpackers, Maren Ueland from Norway and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen from Sweden, were found in the popular tourist destination in the Atlas Mountains with knife wounds to the neck. Later, a video emerged online with suspected killers pledging allegiance to Daesh*.

    The reports about Maren Ueland, 28-year-old Norwegian killed in the mountains in Morocco, sharing a post with a video shaming Islamophobia emerged on the website Morocco World News. The outlet has published a print-screen of her Facebook page (apparently deleted by now), showing the young woman sharing a post with a pro-Islam video as long ago as in 2015. The clip titled Never judge people by their appearance was shared was posted by some Sanaullah Mojaddedi.

    It shows a European-looking woman walking with a daughter and suspiciously peeking at a bearded man with a sports bag. The woman freezes when several people looking like police show up and start running towards the man. However, they pass by him and detain another Scandinavian-looking man. The clip ends with the bearded character helping out a girl and walking away with a family. The final title reads Think for yourself.

    Maren Ueland's Facebook page
    © Photo : Facebook screengrab
    Maren Ueland's Facebook page

    ​Maren Ueland and 24-year-old Louisa Vesterager Jespersen from Denmark were killed near a path up to peak Toubkal, a popular hiking destination in Morocco. One of the victims was beheaded, while another sustained serious neck wounds. The case is being investigated as a terrorist act.

    READ MORE: Calls for Death Penalty After Video of Beheaded Scandinavian Girl Shocks Morocco

    A video of the decapitation of one of the girls emerged online, with a knife-wielding perpetrator shouting “It’s Allah’s will” and “This is revenge for our brothers in Hajin in Syria. These are your heads, enemy of God", referring to the Daesh stronghold in the province of Deir ez-Zor captured by US-backed forces earlier this week. Danish intelligence services have authenticated the extremely graphic footage.

    Moroccan police have already arrested 13 suspects in the killing. The country’s Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations said police had discovered electronic devices, unauthorised hunting rifles, knives and materials that could be used for bomb-making.

    According to the country’s authorities, the four suspects first arrested over the murder had pledged allegiance to Daesh* in a video now circulating on social media. While the authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed, no group has claimed responsibility for the murder.

    Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Calls for Death Penalty After Video of Beheaded Scandinavian Girl Shocks Morocco
    Moroccо Detains 9 People Linked to Murder of 2 European Climbers - Reports
    Morocco Arrests Three Suspects in Killing of Scandinavian Tourists
    Norwegian, Danish Female Hikers Reportedly Meet Violent Death in Morocco
    Tags:
    murder, beheading, death, tourist, terrorists, Daesh, Denmark, Norway, Morocco
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Finnish Snow Hotel, dedicated to the Game of Thrones series
    Winter is Here: Best Ice Hotels Across the World That May Melt Your Heart
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Baby, It’s Borderless Outside
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse