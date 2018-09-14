Register
12:37 GMT +314 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on a government-organized tour, media film damage from what officials said was a NATO airstrike at a hotel, in the capital Tripoli, Libya Thursday, June 16, 2011, while what officials described as a telecommunications tower is seen at left

    Norwegian Politicians Regret 2011 Libya Bombing as Report Finds It 'Ill-Advised'

    © AP Photo / Adam Schreck
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Libya After Gaddafi (97)
    1 0 0

    In 2011, Norway, led by current NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg, agreed to drop 588 bombs on Libya as part of NATO's operation to oust its leader Muammar Gaddafi, a decision a 260-page report found "ill-informed," sparking belated reproach and regret among politicians.

    A state commission has concluded that Norway's Labor leadership and then-PM Jens Stoltenberg knew "too little" about the situation in Libya before they agreed to take part in NATO's operation in the spring of 2011, which effectively plunged the relatively prosperous North African country into chaos.

    Norway played an active role in NATO's bombings of Libya, dropping a total of 588 bombs or one-tenth of the overall NATO effort, leaving many Libyan cities in ruins. Almost immediately, a debate about the righteousness and the necessity of this campaign blazed up. Former diplomat and humanitarian activist Jan Egeland demanded an investigation into the bombings as early as 2012, citing numerous victims among civilians, whom the UN-backed NATO raids were supposed to protect.

    Former Foreign Minister Jan Peterson of the Conservative Party, who led the commission, stressed that its role wasn't investigatory or evaluative. "The goal has been to learn what happened and to contribute to the public debate," he explained to the daily newspaper Aftenposten. Consequently, no harsh criticism was directed against the then-Labor government, as Libya was an insular country with little information publicly available. The Norwegian military, on the other hand, was lauded for "having carried out its assignments professionally and with a high degree of responsibility."

    READ MORE: Former NATO Hawk and Iraqi War Supporter Considered for Nobel Committee

    While Peterson specifically refrained from assessment, two then-ministers are clear that Norway shouldn't have participated.

    "Given what we know today, that this was a war for a regime change, Norway should not have participated in the Libya war," Socialist Left party leader Audun Lysbakken told Aftenposten.

    Former Center Party leader Liv Signe Navarsete agreed that the decision was "taken too fast."

    "When you look at what happened next, with Libya becoming a hotspot of terrorism, this is not a decision to be proud of," Navarsete told Aftenposten.

    READ MORE: EU Powerless to Stop Mediterranean Migrant Crisis Without Gaddafi-Style Leader

    Morten Bøås, a senior researcher at the Norwegian Foreign Policy Institute (NUPI), called the story of Libya "that of a mistaken intervention," calling for Norwegian officials to "accept it, even though it's hard."

    "The bombings were based on the idea that if once you get rid of Gaddafi, everything would be fine," Bøas told the newspaper Dagsavisen, explaining that the Stoltenberg government accepted the later disproven US claim that Gaddafi was planning genocide. "No one had a plan though for what should happen with Libya after Gaddafi's fall."

    Seven years after Arab Spring-related protests sparked an armed struggle which led to the demise of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country remains torn by opposing factions and rife with terrorist religious extremists. While armed conflicts and internal power struggles continue, Libya has become a hotbed of human smuggling.

    READ MORE: Norwegian Immigration Boss Blames Migrant Crisis on Europe's Black Labor Market

    Topic:
    Libya After Gaddafi (97)

    Related:

    Norwegian Armed Forces Warn of Collateral Damage During Major NATO Drill
    Norwegian Daily Outrages Israel With Netanyahu 'Swastika' Cartoons
    Tags:
    NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, Muammar Gaddafi, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse