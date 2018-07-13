'Inundated With Requests': Novichok Vodka Producers Open Up on Sudden Success

Bristol Dry Gin has drawn much criticism in the UK after it released a 75 percent proof limited edition vodka named after nerve agent Novichok – which sold out within hours. Sputnik has reached the beverage producers to find out more.

When asked about the intentions behind the release of an alcoholic beverage with such a controversial name, the company’s representatives responded that they wanted to “poke a little fun at the situation, which has created a tense atmosphere in this part of the world.”

The release came a day before 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess died after allegedly being exposed to a toxic substance in the city of Amesbury – which the authorities initially claimed was the one that was purportedly used against the Skripals in Salisbury.

“We released the product before Dawn Sturgess passed away, when we had every expectation that she would recover. Our thoughts are with Dawn’s family at this very difficult time, and we have apologized for the unfortunate timing of this product’s release,” Bristol Dry Gin stated.

As for its expectations from the product, the distillery said that at first they only “produced a small run, which was to be marketed to our core customers,” but the drink’s name eventually hit international headlines, “which got us reprimanded at home once more.”

“People who know us, appreciate a bit of fun, and appreciate a good spirit. We are a small micro-distillery, in a small European city renowned for its independent business, its graffiti artists like Banksy, and its liberal but slightly subversive character. We expected to get told off by our partners when we got home, which happened, but also got an incredible amount of national and international press… which got us reprimanded at home once more. Of course we regret that it has caused some offence, but the overwhelming majority of social media users have given a positive reaction, and presumably appreciate a little dark humor,” the distillery told Sputnik.

Despite all the controversy around the product in the media, the first limited edition batch appeared to be sold out within an hour, and a second, larger run, “almost as quickly.”

“Those customers who were lucky enough to get a bottle have loved it and have asked for more. We have been inundated with requests from all over the world, including a large number from the Salisbury area, to produce more. It’s great that so many people understand that vodka is designed to raise spirits, not cause division or offense.”

Bristol Dry Gin has also revealed that it was going to continue to produce limited amounts of the beverage, which will be sent to “a member of the team that helped to clean up the areas affected by Novichok.”

“He appreciated what we were doing and appealed for a couple of bottles for him and his team to enjoy.”

Asked about the thoughts on the media hype around the Novichok nerve agent, the distillery responded that they “have received many messages from the community in and around Salisbury, and members of the emergency services working in the affected areas, and can confirm that they are dealing with these dark times with good humor and a good cup of tea, or Novichok Edition vodka if they managed to get one.”

In late June, Dawn Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley were found unconscious at his home in Amesbury, with detectives being unable to confirm whether the toxin they were allegedly exposed to was the same as the one that was purportedly used against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in March. Sturgess died in a local hospital one week later, while Rowley regained consciousness and is no longer in critical condition.