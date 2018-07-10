Register
10 July 2018
    Fire and Rescue Service personel arrive with safety equipment at the site of a housing estate on Muggleton Road, after it was confirmed that two people had been poisoned with the nerve-agent Novichok, in Amesbury, Britain, July 6, 2018

    UK Police Search for Container Which Allegedly Caused Death of Woman in Amesbury

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Europe
    Police have launched a murder inquiry into the death of a woman who was allegedly exposed to a toxic substance in the UK city of Amesbury late last month.

    Reuters has quoted British counter-terrorism police chief Neil Basu as saying that police are currently trying to track a contaminated item which might have caused the death of 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess from Amesbury, who is thought to have come into contact with it.

    "This latest horrendous turn of events has only served to strengthen the resolve of our investigation team as we work to identify those responsible for this outrageous, reckless and barbaric act," Basu pointed out.

    READ MORE: Amesbury Incident: UK Has a 'Tough Task' to Convince EU They Matter — Journalist

    He added that determining how Sturgess and her partner Charlie Rowley came across the contaminated item remains a priority task for the police.

    Earlier this week, Basu said that detectives were unable to confirm whether the toxin the two people were allegedly exposed to in Amesbury was the same as the one that was ostensibly used against former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March.

    READ MORE: Laboratory Confirmed Amesbury Couple Was Affected by Novichok — Scotland Yard

    Fire and Rescue Service personel prepare safety equipment at the site of a housing estate on Muggleton Road, after it was confirmed that two people had been poisoned with the nerve-agent Novichok, in Amesbury, Britain, July 6, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    'Dumpster Diving' May Have Led Amesbury Pair to Novichok Contamination
    Sturgess and Rowley, 45, were found unconscious at his home in Amesbury on June 30. Sturgess died at Salisbury Hospital on July 1, while Rowley remains hospitalized and in critical condition, local media reported.

    The Russian Foreign Ministry, for its part, called London's claims of Moscow's involvement in the Amesbury incident "the good old mantra" of "the Russians did it" theme, urging the UK authorities to conduct in a real investigation instead.

