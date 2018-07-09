Register
09 July 2018
    A police line outside the nerve agent victim Charlie Rowley in Amesbury, Wiltshire.

    UK Police Say Have No Evidence Linking Amesbury Incident to Skripal Poisoning

    Late on July 8, the woman allegedly exposed to a toxic substance in the UK city of Amesbury late last month died in a local hospital, prompting police to launch a murder inquiry.

    Speaking to reporters on Monday, ranking UK counter-terrorism officer Neil Basu vowed that police would bring the perpetrators of this "outrageous, reckless and barbaric act" to justice.

    "As you're all now sadly aware, we have launched a murder investigation after learning the devastating news that Dawn Sturgess died last night at 26 minutes past 8. It is both shocking and apalling that a British citizen has died, having been exposed to a novichok nerve agent," the spokesman said.

    Basu added that detectives have been unable to confirm whether the novichok the couple were exposed to was the same as that allegedly used against Russian ex-military intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March.

    "They are unable to say at this moment whether or not the nerve agent found in this incident is linked to the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal," the counter-terrorism officer said.

    Detectives have pieced together a timeline of Dawn and Charlie's movements on June 30, when the pair became ill. Police find it key to determine exactly when and where both were contaminated, but suspect that they have handled the material's container. Charlie's red Fort Transit van has been confiscated as a precautionary measure, the spokesman said.

    Three persons who came in contact with the pair have also been screened as a precaution. A total of 21 people have been screened and been given the all-clear so far. The risk to the general public remains low, according to the spokesman.

    On July 4, news broke that two people had been hospitalized after allegedly being exposed to a Novichok-type nerve agent in the city of Amesbury. According to UK police, the couple, Dawn Sturgess and Charlie Rowley, handled an item allegedly contaminated with the same type of nerve agent that was allegedly used in the attack on former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury on March 4. The woman died in hospital on July 8, while the 45-year-old man remains in critical condition.

