Laboratory Confirmed Amesbury Couple Was Affected by Novichok - Scotland Yard

Charlie Rowley, 45, and Dawn Sturgess, 44, were found unconscious on June 30 after falling ill that morning in their house in Amesbury, which is located close to the town of Salisbury, where Sergei and Yulia Skripal were allegedly poisoned last March.

"The possibility that the two investigations might be linked is clearly a key line of inquiry for police. However, Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu stressed on Wednesday, 4 July, the importance of the investigation being led by the evidence available and the facts alone," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

According to the British police, the pair was exposed to the nerve agent after a contact with a contaminated item.

"Following further tests of samples from the patients, we now know that they [the Amesbury victims] were exposed to the nerve agent after handling a contaminated item… We are not in a position to say whether the nerve agent was from the same batch that the Skripals were exposed to," the statement said.

Both Amesbury and Salisbury are located close to the military's Porton-Down laboratory, which conducted the the research in both cases.

Previously, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said that Britain would take "further action" if Russia's involvement in the incident confirmed, despite the fact there were no proof that Moscow was somehow involved in the incident. The official noted later that the authorities "don't want to jump to conclusions."

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on March 4 in Salisbury, which is located several miles away from Amesbury. London swiftly accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack with what UK specialists claimed was the Novichok nerve agent.

Russia has repeatedly refuted all the allegations and offered UK its assistance in the investigation. The incident, however, led to a diplomatic clash between two countries. Both Skripals have since been discharged from the hospital and their current whereabouts and condition are unknown.