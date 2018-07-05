Register
17:59 GMT +305 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British police officers stand facing a residential property in Amesbury, England, Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

    UK Recklessly Linking Moscow to Amesbury Without Proof - Ex-Intelligence Agents

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former UK intelligence officers told Sputnik that it was reckless for UK authorities to point at Russia as a link between the Amesbury poisoning incident and the nerve agent attack on Russia's ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury in March, without any concrete proof of Russian involvement.

    Late on July 4, the UK authorities said that the two victims of the Amesbury incident — who were hospitalized over the weekend — had been exposed to the same nerve agent as the Skripals.

    UK Minister of State for Security Ben Wallace suggested that Russia "fill in the gaps" of what happened in the incident to allow the UK authorities to pursue their investigation and keep people safe. Wallace added that it was not a targeted attack but "a contamination by a Novichok."

    People look at a painting displayed as part of the exhibition The Rothschilds in France in the 19th century on November 19, 2012 at the Bibliotheque nationale de France (BnF) in Paris
    © AFP 2018 / FRANCOIS GUILLOT
    Weaponizing Media: From 'The Russians Did It' to 'Rothschild Conspiracy'
    At a parliament session later on June 5, UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid said that the United Kingdom would take "further action" should Russia's involvement in the incident confirmed. He noted, however, that "we don't want to jump to conclusions."

    "Again [Wallace is] making connections when even in the Skripal case there had been no official connection made, only assertions of high probability that Russia was behind the Skripal attack. So to conflate that with the Amesbury attack I think is highly reckless for a public official," Annie Machon, a former MI5 intelligence officer, said.

    READ MORE: UK Health Secretary: Amesbury Looks Like 'After-Effect' of Salisbury Case

    Former MI6 intelligence officer Nicholas Anderson added that Wallace was unqualified to make any statements about the case.

    "Please understand that many in the armed forces and intelligence services believe that Ben Wallace, even though he is a former officer in the British Army's Scots Guards, is not sufficiently experienced nor qualified to make official statements at this level. He has only been in place a few months and is a long-term ally of Boris Johnson, and toes the officially-set agenda," Anderson said.

    Deteriorating Relations

    Russia has repeatedly denied its involvement in the Skripal case and offered to assist the United Kingdom in its investigation.

    Machon stated that it was misleading for Wallace to now ask for Russia's help with the Amesbury nerve agent attack when the United Kingdom had previously turned down Russia’s assistance.

    "Certainly we also have a case where Sergey Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister, of course, has repeatedly asked to be shown the evidence around the Skripal case so Russia could contribute to the investigation at that time and they have been repeatedly rebuffed. So for [Wallace] now to say that Russia could now help in securing the safety of British people is disingenuous," Machon said.

    British police officers guard a cordon outside the Amesbury Baptist Centre church in Amesbury, England, Wednesday, July 4, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK Counter-Terrorism Police Join Probe Into Alleged Wiltshire Poisoning
    Machon stated that since the Skripal case emerged in March, relations between Russia and the United Kingdom had been in a deep freeze, but the recent handling of the Amesbury case by UK authorities was likely only to worsen bilateral ties.

    On June 4, the head of the UK Metropolitan Police’s anti-terrorism unit said the priority for the investigative team was to establish how contact with the nerve agent had been made, and that any baseless assumptions should be avoided.

    READ MORE: UK Counter-Terrorism Chief: 2 People in Amesbury Exposed to Novichok

    Anderson stated that the UK authorities, by providing a lack of clarity about the attack, were only arousing suspicion among the population.

    "It's early days yet as so much is unexplained as to what has happened in Amesbury. Many of this country's citizens before and now again are suspicious of our own government's motives. Events that occurred before were not properly explained to the public," Anderson said.

    Anderson added that relations between Russia and the United Kingdom continued to be poor "at the choosing of the British government."

    Drawing Parallels to Skripal Case

    Military personnel dig near the area where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found on a park bench in the UK's Salisbury. File photo
    © AP Photo / Ben Birchall/PA
    "Huge Breakthrough": UK Police Allege Two Hitmen 'With Close Ties to Russia' Involved in Skripal Case
    Wallace stated Thursday that although those affected by a nerve agent in Amesbury were not linked to the Skripals, the cause of the incident in Amesbury was nerve agent contamination.

    Machon stressed that it would be wrong to draw such conclusions when at the time of the Skripal attack, experts held the belief that the A234 nerve agent could not remain effective in the open for a long time.

    "But I think it was initially said that it would take months to investigate all these possible leads, all these possible theories and still not know what the outcome of what it was then. So for British ministers to be drawing analogies to the recent attack in the Skripal case, I think are dangerous," Machon said.

    READ MORE: 2 Hospitalized After Exposure to 'Unknown Substance' in UK's Amesbury — Police

    People walk along the high street in Salisbury, Britain, June 22, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Salisbury to Host 2019 UK Army Day as Tribute to Skripal Poisoning Response - May
    Commenting on the possibility that the United Kingdom was unduly passing the blame onto a state actor, Anderson stated that London should focus on foreign criminal elements instead, that had long established profitable operation in the country and the existence of which continues to be officially denied by the country’s government.

    Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on March 4 in Salisbury, located several miles away from Amesbury. The United Kingdom promptly accused Russia of orchestrating the attack with what UK experts claimed was the Novichok nerve agent.

    Moscow has repeatedly refuted all the allegations and offered its assistance in the investigation. The incident led to a diplomatic standoff between London and Moscow. Both Skripals have since been discharged from the hospital.

    Related:

    Prince Charles and Camilla Visit Salisbury After Alleged Nerve Agent Attack
    Some 100 Counterterror Officers Still in Salisbury After Skripal Case – Police
    Statements by Salisbury Doctors Fail to Add Any Clarity to Skripal Case - Moscow
    UK Authorities Complete Cleanup of Mall in Salisbury After Skripal Incident
    Tags:
    nerve agent, poisoning, MI5, Sergei Skripal, Ben Wallace, Sajid Javid, Amesbury, Salisbury, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress
    Happy Indifference Day
    Happy Indifference Day
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse