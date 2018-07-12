Melania May Brace Against London Anti-Trump Rage on Her Own

The First Lady of the US may have to bear the burden of facing London anti-Trump protests while her husband attends a Special Forces demonstration at a secret location.

Thousands of activists are expected to set off on the streets of the British capital on July 13, the second day of the official state visit by the US president to the United Kingdom.

While the anti-Trump posters, signs and the floating giant baby-blimp of the US president are meant to be seen by Mr. Trump and deliver a clear message, the US leader may avoid the whole extravaganza all together.

He is set to visit a military location, where "the president and the PM [Theresa May] will also have an opportunity to talk to special forces to meet US officer cadets who are studying at the defense site," according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump will be joined by the PM's husband, Philip May, during a scheduled meeting with ex-service personnel and school children in London.

The British capital will stage a mass rally in opposition to the US leader. The 'Protest Trump's visit' event page on Facebook has 61,000 confirmed attendees, who plan to assemble and march in central London on Friday. The demonstration has been compared to the anti-Iraq war rallies that saw hundreds of thousands march in London.

Mr. Trump's itinerary includes meeting with Theresa May and a visit with the Queen. Downing Street said his schedule was planned to allow for Mr. Trump seeing and experiencing the "UK beyond London and the southeast." His stay in the UK will be concluded with a visit to golf resort at Turnberry in Scotland's Ayrshire.

Donald Trump's visit in Britain is part of his trip to Europe, which started in Brussels on July 11.