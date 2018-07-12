Register
18:04 GMT +312 July 2018
    US first lady Melania Trump poses for a picture at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium July 11, 2018.

    Melania May Brace Against London Anti-Trump Rage on Her Own

    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    Europe
    438

    The First Lady of the US may have to bear the burden of facing London anti-Trump protests while her husband attends a Special Forces demonstration at a secret location.

    Thousands of activists are expected to set off on the streets of the British capital on July 13, the second day of the official state visit by the US president to the United Kingdom.

    While the anti-Trump posters, signs and the floating giant baby-blimp of the US president are meant to be seen by Mr. Trump and deliver a clear message, the US leader may avoid the whole extravaganza all together.

    US President Donald Trump (L) gestures as he poses alongside Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (R) as Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa (TOP) looks on during the opening ceremony of the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / Emmanuel Dunand
    Trump'll Set Right What Obama 'Single-Handedly Derailed' With Britain - Analyst

    He is set to visit a military location, where "the president and the PM [Theresa May] will also have an opportunity to talk to special forces to meet US officer cadets who are studying at the defense site," according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

    Meanwhile, Melania Trump will be joined by the PM's husband, Philip May, during a scheduled meeting with ex-service personnel and school children in London.

    US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during a show prior a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark park in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Benoit Doppagne
    US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May during a show prior a dinner at the Parc du Cinquantenaire - Jubelpark park in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. Picture taken July 11, 2018.

    The British capital will stage a mass rally in opposition to the US leader. The 'Protest Trump's visit' event page on Facebook has 61,000 confirmed attendees, who plan to assemble and march in central London on Friday. The demonstration has been compared to the anti-Iraq war rallies that saw hundreds of thousands march in London.

    Opponents of the US-led war on Iraq demonstrate en masse in central London 15 February 2003 as tens of thousands of anti-war demonstrators around the world took the streets.
    © AFP 2018 / Nicholas Asfouri
    Opponents of the US-led war on Iraq demonstrate en masse in central London 15 February 2003 as tens of thousands of anti-war demonstrators around the world took the streets.

    Mr. Trump's itinerary includes meeting with Theresa May and a visit with the Queen. Downing Street said his schedule was planned to allow for Mr. Trump seeing and experiencing the "UK beyond London and the southeast." His stay in the UK will be concluded with a visit to golf resort at Turnberry in Scotland's Ayrshire.

    Donald Trump's visit in Britain is part of his trip to Europe, which started in Brussels on July 11. 

    Tags:
    state visit, protest, Melania Trump, Donald Trump, United Kingdom, London
