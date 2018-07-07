Register
    Trump Supporters Scold London Mayor for Allowing 'Angry Baby Blimp' Over City

    The US president and mayor of London had previously been engaged in a dispute over the respective security and migration policies of the US and UK after the 2017 London Bridge attack.

    London Mayor Sadiq Khan has given a green light to organizers of an anti-Trump protest, who plan on launching a 6 meter tall balloon in the form of a "baby Trump" into the sky above the UK capital on the day of the US president's visit there. The organizers themselves claim that it will be a peaceful protest against Trump and his policies.

    The move by London's mayor was, however, not welcomed by supporters of the US president. Former United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage slammed the move by Sadiq Khan as "the biggest insult to a sitting US president ever" and suggested that such wouldn't be the case if it were Obama and not Trump.

    Trump's supporters took it to the Twitter to express their outrage at London's Mayor decision.

    The US president's supporters in London found another way to express their discontent, namely by launching a "Sadiq Khan baby balloon" as a counter-protest. The initiative has already gathered enough money via a crowdfunding platform, but is still awaiting permission from London authorities.

    US President Donald Trump will arrive in the UK on July 12, but most of his meetings are scheduled for July 13 and will take place mostly outside London, so he will probably miss the launch of the balloon. Media reports suggested that Trump is seeking to avoid potential mass protests in London during his visit, but US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson has denied the allegations, saying that "The President is not avoiding anything."

