6 July 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the start of the NATO summit at their new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium

    Carnival of Resistance: Brits to Protest Trump's UK Visit, POTUS to Avoid London

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US President Donald Trump’s upcoming first visit to the UK as head of state will be somewhat more complicated for organizers than for previous American presidents, as there are additional factors to consider.

    Largescale protests are scheduled to take place in a number of cities during Trump’s visit next week, The Independent reported on Friday.

    Protestors are set to gather in London and Oxfordshire on Thursday evening, ahead of Trump’s arrival the following day. Several other demonstrations will take place across the UK, including Scotland, where he has business interests.

    Numerous campaigning groups, including Stop the War, Friends of the Earth, and the Trades Union Congress have played a role in organizing protests to show their disapproval of the Trump administration’s policies.

    Commenting on the matter, London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s spokesperson said he “supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms.”

    Inflatable 'Trump Baby'
    © Photo: Crowdfunder
    UK Rally to Launch Inflatable Orange 'Baby With Malevolent Face' for Trump Visit
    In addition to the protests, an activist will be raising an inflatable balloon of Trump wearing a nappy over London. The US president will reportedly stay away from the capital to avoid embarrassment.

    Leo Murray raised £16,000 (around $21,000 at the current GBP/USD exchange rate) via a crowdfunding platform for the project and has already obtained permission from the Greater London Authority to hoist the balloon in central London.

    Twitterians shared their views on his upcoming, and somewhat controversial, visit.

    Trump will arrive in the UK next Friday, a day after a NATO summit in Brussels, where he will call on European members of the military bloc to spend more on defense to meet the NATO target of two percent of GDP.

    His official visit is scheduled to last three days, during which he will meet UK Prime Minister Theresa May, the Queen, and US Ambassador to the UK Woody Johnson.

