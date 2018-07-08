Register
21:49 GMT +308 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protestors march next to giant puppets of U.S. President Donald Trump, right, and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, left, during a demonstration in Brussels, Saturday, July 7, 2018

    Brussels Counter-Summit Delegates Want NATO to "Make Peace Great Again"

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    0 0 0

    While NATO’s top brass and the leaders of alliance member states are preparing for their annual meeting in Brussels, right across the street from EU parliament peace activists from all over the world are holding a counter-summit, voicing their concerns about NATO policies.

    The streets of central Brussels are quiet on Sunday morning as peace activists arrive in a small conference hall near Luxembourg Square. Last year the overall atmosphere in the city was tense, as a counter-summit was held on the same date as the main NATO meeting. Back then, Belgian authorities introduced tough security measures, putting armed soldiers on the streets, as Donald Trump was on his first official visit to the city, which he had called “a hellhole” while running for office.

    This time peace activists decided to get together several days ahead of the leaders’ meeting to talk about the future of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the role it plays in the modern world.

    Reiner Braun is the Co-President of the International Peace Bureau and one of the organizers of the Brussels counter-summit. Like many other activists, Braun is concerned with military spending – something that NATO leaders will be discussing this year:

    "The first point of this meeting is the “2 percent GDP for military spending”, which is, from our understanding, a totally stupid idea. Why should European countries spend billions of dollars for military purposes, when we need money for social welfare, for health care, for education, for science? It is a wrong way for solving global problems."

    Just like last year, peace activists criticized Donald Trump for his tough policies, but at the same time, there was also something new, as some of them expressed cautious optimism over Washington's peace initiatives on the Korean Peninsula. Reiner Braun says that the beginning of dialogue between North and South Korea is a good sign:

    "Talks are always better than using weapons. So I’m in favor – in any conflict – of dialogue and negotiations.  I’m happy about the talks between South Koreans and North Koreans. I think this could be a way out of [the] “un-normal situation” when both countries in reality are in war."

    Nevertheless, Braun added that he’s skeptical about the possibility of Pyongyang abandoning its nuclear program entirely, since North Korean leaders know very well what happened to the Libyan and Iraqi leaders, who trusted Western politicians.

    READ MORE: Peace Activist: We Are In a Situation Where Big War Is Not Out of Discussion

    A participant holds the portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump as protesters take part in a march against the NATO leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium July 7, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Eric Vidal
    Peace Activists Say "No" to NATO's Wars, Expansion, Military Spending (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    According to the activists, mainstream media usually concentrates on North Korea’s or Iran’s nuclear programs, but rarely talks about the nuclear weapons being produced and stockpiled in NATO member states.

    Ludo de Brabander, who is also one of the organizers of the counter-summit and a spokesman for Belgium’s Vrede peace movement, says that the idea of dismantling nuclear arsenals is gaining popularity:

    READ MORE: Belgian Peace Activist: EU, NATO Anti-Russia Policy a 'Self-Fulfilling Prophecy'

    "Recently we also did a poll on nuclear arms and most people, the majority, is against nuclear arms. It’s our task to put it into public debate, and this is one of the discussions we should have."

    November 11, 2017. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, right, are seen here ahead of the first working meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders
    © Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev
    NATO Alarmed Over Future Trump-Putin Agreements 'Uncoordinated' With Bloc – Reports
    The meeting of the NATO heads of state and government will be held at the alliance’s new headquarters in Brussels on July 11th and 12th.

    The meeting is likely to be affected by recent disagreements between the US and its allies, and by the controversy surrounding Washington's current economic policy.

    Although on many occasions US officials have confirmed their commitment to cooperation with NATO allies, Donald Trump has made several controversial statements about the alliance in the past – both as a candidate and while in office, and later demanded that all member states fulfill their pledge to spend at least 2% of their GDP on defense.

    Tags:
    protests, NATO, Europe, United States, Brussels, Belgium
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse