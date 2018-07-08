Register
20:08 GMT +308 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    NATO's multinational battalion in Poland. (File)

    Peace Activist: We Are In a Situation Where Big War Is Not Out of Discussion

    © Sputnik / Stringer
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    0 41

    While the authorities in Brussels are preparing for the annual NATO leaders meeting, peace activists from all over the world have also gathered in the city to protest against the alliance’s plans and to voice their concerns at a counter-summit. Sputnik met with Co-President of the International Peace Bureau Reiner Braun to discuss NATO’s policies.

    Sputnik: On Saturday you took part in the peace rally here in Brussels, and now the activists have gathered for a counter-summit. What's on the agenda?

    Reiner Braun: NATO has its annual meeting on Wednesday and Thursday. The first point of this meeting is the "2 percent GDP for military spending," which is, from our understanding a totally stupid idea. Why should the European countries spend billions of dollars for military purposes, when we need money for social welfare, for health care, for education, for science? It is a wrong way of solving global problems. We'll never solve world problems militarily. We need much more development in civil and international purposes, and that's why we are against "the 2 percent."

    The second point is nuclear weapons. We are deeply against the so-called "modernization" of nuclear weapons, which is wrong wording, because there is a new generation of nuclear weapons, which they want to bring, for example, to Europe. The B61-12 is aggression against Russia. It's a strategic weapon and not a tactical weapon like the old one. So we are against the development of new nuclear weapons.

    NATO headquarters in Brussels
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    US to Use EU Stance on Iran Deal to Pressure NATO Over Defense Spending - Prof
    And, maybe the third point is — we will discuss the future of NATO in general: why [do] we need such a military alliance in this world? Where are the enemies? And from our understanding, we need a policy of common security, of working together for all countries in the world, for solving the global challenges in the world. And that is the opposite of NATO.

    We need a security system which includes all countries, but not excluding some so-called "enemies" — that is our main job today. We were doing this yesterday during the rally and we will definitely continue doing this in preparation [for] the 70th anniversary of NATO next year.

    READ MORE: NATO States Need New Forms of Defense Besides Raising Military Budgets — EU MP

    Anti-NATO demonstration
    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    Anti-NATO demonstration

    Sputnik: The situation in the world is changing drastically. North Korea decided to go along with requests from the international community when it comes to its nuclear program. What other developments could we expect in that region?

    Reiner Braun: Talks are always better than using weapons. So I'm in favor — in any conflict — of dialogue and negotiations. So, I'm happy about the talks between South Koreans and North Koreans. I think this could be a way out of [an] un-normal situation when both countries, in reality, are in war: there is no agreement between South and North Korea about [a] ceasefire or even [a] peace treaty.

    I'm a little bit in doubt about the results of [the] negotiations between Trump and North Korea, because Trump is using big words, and is doing the opposite. I'm for the world free of any nuclear weapons, but I can understand that North Korea will not give up its nuclear weapons before they will really get clear commitments for their country and for [the survival] of their country.

    U.S. President Donald Trump shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un his car, nicknamed The Beast, during their walk around Capella hotel after a working lunch at a summit in Singapore, June 12, 2018, in this still image taken from video
    © REUTERS / Host Broadcaster
    'Eight Months no Nuclear Testing': Trump Sees 'Brighter Future' for North Korea
    They know Libya; they know what happened in Iraq; so they will not forget it in negotiations. So I hope there will be first steps between the US and North Korea to de-militarize the whole region, to start negotiations and [a] disarmament process, but, from my understanding, it will take many years, maybe ten or twenty years, and I'm not so sure if Trump understands the same.

    And if he doesn't come back quickly to his words of aggression and wars, we will see what will happen. I think for all peaceful forces in the world it's a huge obligation to support all negotiations, the disarmament process, knowing that it will be a long-term process.

    READ MORE: 'Trump Not Welcome': Anti-NATO Protests Erupt in Brussels (PHOTO, VIDEO)

    Sputnik: NATO is "flirting" with potential new members such as Ukraine, and is continuing "war games" on Russia's borders. What do you think about NATO's confrontation with Russia?

    Reiner Braun: NATO is developing confrontational politics against Russia. They were doing this, in reality, all the time; they have never given it up. But now we are in a new situation where they are in a really aggressive confrontation with Russia. It means they could try to encircle Russia, to develop military bases, to make trainings along the Russian border.

    The NATO flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies in front of the new NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium May 24, 2017
    © REUTERS / Christian Hartmann
    Twitter Slams NATO for Hailing World Cup Semifinalists as Being Part of Alliance
    This is definitely, absolutely [the] wrong way. We need cooperation with Russia, we need dialogue with Russia; we need economic, ecological, social, and other relations. So, the question is how to overcome this confrontation. And I think that the main point is that the people in Europe must understand much more than in the past that the confrontational policies are against their own social interests. When they understand this, and when we awaken more than we are now, then we can overcome this situation. I think it will not be very quick, because this is the strategic option of NATO.

    The concept of NATO is not to develop a new equal world order, it's to be more aggressive, and to believe that with more aggression and with more military forces they could overcome their weakness. It is a mistake, but it's more than dangerous, and I think that this is a key point: we are really in a political situation where a big war, a big international war is not any longer out of discussion. And this is very dangerous, and this is one of the reasons why peace activists are gathering today in Brussels.

    READ MORE: NATO Wants 'Sensible' Relations With Russia — Merkel

    The views and opinions expressed by Reiner Braun are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Twitter Slams NATO for Hailing World Cup Semifinalists as Being Part of Alliance
    NATO Fears Potential Trump-Putin Deal Will Leave Europe 'Vulnerable' – Reports
    Belgian Peace Activist: EU, NATO Anti-Russia Policy a 'Self-Fulfilling Prophecy'
    Peace Activists Say "No" to NATO's Wars, Expansion, Military Spending (VIDEOS)
    Tags:
    pacifism, militarism, NATO, Reiner Braun, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Web Power: Time’s List of the Internet’s Most Influential People
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Immigration Impacting Infantry
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse