Register
15:57 GMT +326 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    British cadets of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

    Ex-Military Chief Says UK Government is 'Living a Lie' on Defense Spending

    CC BY 2.0 / 7th Army Training Command / 150320-A-WB953-107
    Europe
    Get short URL
    220

    Plans to upgrade Britain’s armed forces are being discussed by the Treasury and the Ministry of Defense (MoD), and with core public services struggling to cope due to shortfalls in funding, opting to spend billions of pounds on upgrading the UK’s military could prove controversial.

    Britain’s former military chief General Lord Nick Houghton has warned that the UK government is “living a lie” over the true cost and affordability of its defense program, The Independent reported on Tuesday.

    READ MORE: UK PM May Calls Britain Leading Defense Nation Amid Controversial Rumors

    When asked by BBC’s Radio 4 program if he thinks the UK should increase its defense spending from the NATO target of two percent of GDP to three percent, he stressed that factors unrelated to the military need to be considered.

    “It’s not just what the armed forces needs, it’s what the country needs. The government now finds itself in a very difficult situation. It does have a defense program which is currently wholly unaffordable within the available funding,” General Lord Nick Houghton said.

    “Do we increase the defense budget to make this ambition affordable, or do we actually diminish ourselves in terms of our status as a military power?”

    Regarding Prime Minister Theresa May’s pledge to increase funding to the NHS, after years of dwindling performance and being overstretched, the former head of Britain’s armed forces said that such spending could help her party gain a “tactical advantage in domestic elections,” but wouldn’t bolster the UK’s global power and influence.

    “For me it’s quite remarkable. What is being promised to the health service as an increment is more than twice the annual defense budget. More funding for health can win you — dare I say it — tactical advantage in domestic elections, but won't enhance Britain’s influence, power and respect in the world.”

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the 37th Annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 15, 2018
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    Payback Time? Trump Reportedly Urging UK to Contribute More to NATO Budget
    His comments were made after a select committee on defense made recommendations encouraging the government to increase military spending to three percent of GDP.

    The Trump administration has long pressured European states to contribute more to NATO, with most EU countries not meeting the military bloc’s defense spending target of two percent of GDP.

    Although the UK is already meeting the aforementioned spending target, the US has reportedly urged Britain to contribute more to set an example for the rest of Europe.  

    READ MORE: WATCH Britain Test Fire New Land Ceptor Air Defense System in Baltic Sea

    Related:

    UK Defense Secretary Reportedly Threatening to Dethrone May Over Budget Row
    UK PM May Calls Britain Leading Defense Nation Amid Controversial Rumors
    Too Little, Too Late? UK Defense Secretary to Meet 1950s Nuclear Test Veterans
    Can't Answer 'Simple Question'? UK TV Host Terminates Defense Sec Interview
    UK: States Attacked in Cyberspace Have Right to Self-Defense – Military Official
    Tags:
    defense, elections, UK Government, NATO, RAF (UK), British army, National Health Service (NHS), Nick Houghton, Donald Trump, Theresa May, Europe, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Saudi woman prepares to use go-kart in Riyadh
    Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia
    Run Harley, Run
    Run, Harley, Run
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok