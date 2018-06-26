Ex-Military Chief Says UK Government is 'Living a Lie' on Defense Spending

Plans to upgrade Britain’s armed forces are being discussed by the Treasury and the Ministry of Defense (MoD), and with core public services struggling to cope due to shortfalls in funding, opting to spend billions of pounds on upgrading the UK’s military could prove controversial.

Britain’s former military chief General Lord Nick Houghton has warned that the UK government is “living a lie” over the true cost and affordability of its defense program, The Independent reported on Tuesday.

READ MORE: UK PM May Calls Britain Leading Defense Nation Amid Controversial Rumors

When asked by BBC’s Radio 4 program if he thinks the UK should increase its defense spending from the NATO target of two percent of GDP to three percent, he stressed that factors unrelated to the military need to be considered.

“It’s not just what the armed forces needs, it’s what the country needs. The government now finds itself in a very difficult situation. It does have a defense program which is currently wholly unaffordable within the available funding,” General Lord Nick Houghton said.

“Do we increase the defense budget to make this ambition affordable, or do we actually diminish ourselves in terms of our status as a military power?”

Regarding Prime Minister Theresa May’s pledge to increase funding to the NHS, after years of dwindling performance and being overstretched, the former head of Britain’s armed forces said that such spending could help her party gain a “tactical advantage in domestic elections,” but wouldn’t bolster the UK’s global power and influence.

“For me it’s quite remarkable. What is being promised to the health service as an increment is more than twice the annual defense budget. More funding for health can win you — dare I say it — tactical advantage in domestic elections, but won't enhance Britain’s influence, power and respect in the world.”

What's the bigger risk to most of us, ill health or invasion by a foreign army?



“More funding for health can win you — dare I say it — tactical advantage in domestic elections, but won't enhance Britain’s influence, power and respect in the world."https://t.co/TQwh2FI6rk — James Vine (@JamesPSVine) June 26, 2018

— Jack Churchill (@ironrand808) June 26, 2018

I answer: A more compassionate, inclusive country which doesn’t spend billions on weapons of mass destruction. — jon Templar (@jTemplar) June 26, 2018

© REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque Payback Time? Trump Reportedly Urging UK to Contribute More to NATO Budget

His comments were made after a select committee on defense made recommendations encouraging the government to increase military spending to three percent of GDP.

The Trump administration has long pressured European states to contribute more to NATO, with most EU countries not meeting the military bloc’s defense spending target of two percent of GDP.

Although the UK is already meeting the aforementioned spending target, the US has reportedly urged Britain to contribute more to set an example for the rest of Europe.

READ MORE: WATCH Britain Test Fire New Land Ceptor Air Defense System in Baltic Sea